Braves Nation: Who hit the longest home run this season?

Let’s take one more look at the Braves’ record home run season.

The Braves finished the regular season with 307 home runs. They tied the major-league record for most home runs in a single season, matching the 2019 Twins.

A look inside those home runs, shows that 24 of them traveled 450 feet or more. That’s the most by any team in the Statcast era (since 2015).

Travis d’Arnaud hit the longest home run by a Braves player with a 474-foot shot, one of three by the team that traveled at least 470 feet. D’Arnaud’s homer came against the Rockies’ Dinelson Lamet to centerfield on June 16 at Truist Park.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit the most 450-foot home runs with eight.

Here’s how the long bombs break down in feet traveled:

Ronald Acuña Jr. (8) – 470, 464, 461, 461, 455, 455, 454, 454

Austin Riley (6) – 473, 463, 459, 458, 458, 451

Matt Olson (5) – 464, 456, 456, 455, 453

Sean Murphy (1) – 459

Sam Hilliard (1) – 458

Marcell Ozuna (1) – 452

Michael Harris II (1) – 453

Travis d’Arnaud (1) - 474