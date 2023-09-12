Matt Olson hits 51st home run to tie Andruw Jones’ Braves franchise record

PHILADELPHIA – Almost two decades after Andruw Jones set the Braves franchise record for home runs by hitting 51, he no longer stands alone.

Matt Olson – the Parkview High School alum who grew up a diehard Braves fan – has joined Jones, who set the record in 2005.

In the top of the fourth inning on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park, Olson blasted a home run to left-center field off the Phillies’ Zack Wheeler.

5️⃣1️⃣@mattolson21 has tied the franchise record for most home runs in a season, previously held by @andruwjones25. pic.twitter.com/J51suHWez7 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 12, 2023

Olson’s 2023 season is the 42nd time in MLB history that a player has hit at least 51 home runs in a season. A handful of players have done it multiple times in a career.

Olson is one of 16 players, since 1995, to launch at least 51 homers in a season.

Jones and Olson are the only players in Braves franchise history to reach the 50-homer mark in a season. Jones finished the 2005 season with 51. This season, Olson tallied No. 51 in the club’s 145th game.

On X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Jones posted this (edited for clarity) in response to the Braves’ post about Olson tying his record: “Way to go, Matt Olson. Proud of you. Keep it going. Sixty (homers)?”

Olson leads the majors with 51 home runs and 128 RBIs – easily personal bests for the first baseman.

Olson entered Tuesday with 127 RBIs – the most for a National League player through 144 team games since Philadelphia’s Ryan Howard drove (139) in 2006.

When asked what he’ll remember about Olson’s special season when all is said and done, Braves manager Brian Snitker said: “Just the consistency in Matt. The person he is and how he comes to the ballpark to play. He’s one of them boring pros. Every day is the same. He does his work, he prepares. You know that you don’t have to worry about who you’re gonna pencil (into) the lineup. And just how consistently he does his job, the pro he is, the person. It’s getting hard for me to talk about him because I’ve used all the superlatives and everything that’s really great about this guy so much. He’s a joy and a pleasure to manage.”

Even if it’s September, this special season is far from over.

Olson could make more history.