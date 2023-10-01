Braves tie MLB record for most home runs in a season

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Braves
By
Updated 28 minutes ago
With one swing, Marcell Ozuna put the 2023 Braves in the annals of Major League Baseball history.

In the bottom of the ninth inning of Sunday’s regular-season finale, Ozuna crushed a homer off the Nationals’ Kyle Finnegan that helped the Braves tie the record for the most home runs in a single season, with 307.

The 2023 Braves tied the 2019 Twins.

The Braves entered Sunday needing two homers to tie the Twins’ record, and Ozuna hit two to help them do it.

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

