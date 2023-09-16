Braves tie MLB record with five players who have at least 30 homers

MIAMI — In the book of special accomplishments for the 2023 Braves, you can add another chapter.

When Ozzie Albies homered in the first inning of Saturday’s game versus the Marlins, the Braves tied an MLB record for the most players on one team with at least 30 home runs.

The 2019 Twins and the 2023 Braves are the only clubs in history to have five players reach the 30-homer mark. That Twins team featured Eddie Rosario, who entered Saturday with 21 home runs and could be the record-breaking player if he gets hot over the final two weeks of the regular season.

For the Braves, Albies, Matt Olson, Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna all have at least 30 home runs. To put this in perspective: These five Braves entered Saturday with more combined homers between them than 17 teams had total.

There are 13 teams in MLB history who had four such players – including the 1998 Braves. The 2019 Astros are the most recent club on that list (excluding the 2023 Braves, who passed them Saturday).

This season’s Braves now are part of an exclusive club of two.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

