Braves Report: What a night. What a week.

Hey y’all.

In this morning’s Sports Daily newsletter, I did a little poetic waxing re: the state of baseball. The short version: I came away from Atlanta’s All-Star festivities feeling pretty darn good about things.

EMOTIONAL OVATIONS

Freddie Freeman returned to Atlanta (again). And the Truist Park ovation was raucous.

To my ears, it was the loudest of the night — topping even the one for current Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr.

“I really do appreciate the moments, the 12 years I’ve spent here were obviously a wonderful time to me,” Freeman said afterward. “So to be able to have that moment with the fans was awesome.”

Acuña said it felt like Freeman “was back here playing for the Braves.”

It really did.

But in his own way, the outfielder — who singled and scored a run in the first inning — made it clear he’d prefer not to have the same experience.

“The city showed out. For me it’s a privilege to put on this Braves uniform,” Acuña said. “I would love to be able to be here for the rest of my career.”

We like to hear that. We’d like to see it.

And while I’m not really inclined to scold anyone over debatable decibel levels at an exhibition game ... perhaps a little more enthusiasm for current Braves stars, not former ones, is in order moving forward?

(Great job booing the Phillie Phanatic and Mr. and Mrs. Met, though.)

TRIVIA TIME

The Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber won All-Star Game MVP last night, after hitting three home runs in the first-ever tiebreaking swing-off (which was awesome, in my opinion).

But here’s the question: Who was the last Brave to win All-Star Game MVP?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

HONORING AARON

As our friend Ken Sugiura writes, the most memorable moment of the All-Star Game happened in between the sixth and seventh innings.

The tribute to Hank Aaron and his record-breaking 715th home run was incredible live. Seems to have translated well on TV, too.

And cutting to Aaron’s widow, Billye, in the stands afterward? Goose pimples galore.

Do watch it, if you haven’t already.

PHOTO DUMP

“Hey, Pete.”

“Yeah Matt?”

“You know who doesn’t get enough love sometimes?”

“Who?”

“The AJC photo staff!”

The Braves first baseman (who made a run-saving defensive play last night) is correct, as usual. So I’ll take this chance to share more of their work from the past several days — and explicitly ask you to cruise through a gallery or two.

DALE MURPHY SAID WHAT?!

We’ll end today with one more (very random) soundbite from my recent conversation with Braves legend Dale Murphy.

In short: The man says golf is harder than baseball. At least in terms of “making a living” at it.

🤔 Said Murphy: “It’s harder to hit (a baseball) than a golf ball, but to get that golf ball to go where you want it to go? For instance, you can be a hitter and break your bat, the pitcher can make a perfect pitch and break your bat, but you can blooper it over the shortstop’s head and score the winning run.”

(Here he referenced the iconic game-winner from Arizona’s Luis Gonzalez in the 2001 World Series.)

🤔 Murphy, continued: “It may be harder to make contact, I get that. But sometimes you don’t have to make perfect contact. You can’t do that in golf, you have to be perfect more often than not. Baseball you know, the old saying, you mess up 70% of the time.”

Who am I to argue? The man had 2,111 career hits — and said he only sometimes breaks 90 on the golf course.

Oh, and the trivia answer: Brian McCann in 2010. His bases-clearing double gave the National League a 3-1 victory in LA.