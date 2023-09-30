Ronald Acuña Jr. ties modern-era Braves record for most stolen bases in a season

Ronald Acuña Jr. reached base twice in the first two innings of Friday’s game versus the Nationals.

Both times, he stole second base – and the second was his 72nd stolen base of the season.

Acuña tied Otis Nixon for the most stolen bases in a single season in modern Braves history (since 1900). Nixon did it in 1991.

Acuña is the first player to steal at least 72 bases since Jose Reyes swiped 78 bags in 2007. And before that, Tony Womack stole 72 bases in 1999.

The difference: Acuña also has 41 homers. He’s the only member of the 40-70 club in Major League Baseball history.