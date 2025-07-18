After missing nearly the entire 2024 season with an elbow injury, then going on the injured list for a short stint this year to mend a hamstring issue, there will be pressure on Strider to try and carry the starting pitching over the next 2-plus months if the Braves are to make any sort of push for a wild card spot.

Strider, Holmes and Bryce Elder have been mainstays in the rotation while Chris Sale, AJ Smith-Shawver and Spencer Schwellenbach have succumbed to injuries. Although Sale and Schellenbach could return in September, if they return at all, the Braves will have to piece the rotation together in the short term.

The Braves added Wentz to the roster last week, and late Thursday night, they made a deal with the Rangers to bring in Dane Dunning, who has made 102 starts over 129 career appearances — but not started since Sept. 21. Dunning also hasn’t thrown more than six innings since April 7, 2024.

In corresponding moves, Braves reliever Jose Ruiz was sent to the Rangers in exchange for Dunning and Braves reliever Jesse Chavez was designated for assignment.

Dunning was activated Friday and joined the team at Truist Park about four hours before first pitch with his suitcase and a Rangers duffel bag. He had time to quickly take off his cowboy boots and put his cleats on, say hello to former teammate Aaron Bummer, whom he played with when they were both White Sox, and meet with the local media.

“Hopefully a lot of outs and a lot of strikes and some quick innings,” Dunning said on what he hopes to provide to the Braves’ bullpen.

Added Braves manager Brian Snitker: “He’s like one of them Swiss Army knife guys, he’s done a little bit of everything. I think that’s a good get right there. He can fill a lot of different roles.”

Wentz made his Braves debut in St. Louis against the Cardinals on Saturday. He threw three scoreless innings and allowed only a two-out walk in the fifth after retiring the first eight hitters. Seven of those eight hitters struck out.

After starting the year with the Pirates, then pitching in six games with the Twins, Wentz’s three innings with the Braves were his most since May 27. He has made only 26 starts in 104 career appearances, his last coming Sept. 29, 2023, in which he allowed seven earned runs on eight hits in 2⅓ innings.

Wentz last threw at least six innings June 17, 2023.

“I haven’t had anybody turn down (a start) yet,” Snitker joked when asked about Wentz’s availability to make a start. “He felt good and, I think, excited about the opportunity. I didn’t have any expectations (when he pitched in St. Louis), but that was pretty impressive.”