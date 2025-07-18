The Hawks’ hunt for a Summer League championship may not be over just yet. But their bid does not look very convincing despite beating the Grizzlies 92-88 on Thursday in their fourth game.

Coming into Thursday’s action, the Hawks were one of eight unbeaten teams at Summer League. The Hawks moved to 4-0 after Thursday’s win, but they have to wait and see the results of two other games before their ticket to the semifinals is booked.

The Hawks were one of five teams that had a 3-0 record entering Thursday’s game, along with the Raptors, Spurs, Clippers and Hornets. The Spurs and Hornets faced each other at the same time as the Hawks, while the Raptors and Clippers had games later in the evening.