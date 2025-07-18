The Hawks’ hunt for a Summer League championship may not be over just yet. But their bid does not look very convincing despite beating the Grizzlies 92-88 on Thursday in their fourth game.
Coming into Thursday’s action, the Hawks were one of eight unbeaten teams at Summer League. The Hawks moved to 4-0 after Thursday’s win, but they have to wait and see the results of two other games before their ticket to the semifinals is booked.
The Hawks were one of five teams that had a 3-0 record entering Thursday’s game, along with the Raptors, Spurs, Clippers and Hornets. The Spurs and Hornets faced each other at the same time as the Hawks, while the Raptors and Clippers had games later in the evening.
The top four teams advance to the semifinals. The winners of each semifinal then play in the finals. The remaining 26 teams will play a fifth game.
Since there were several teams with undefeated records, the league established tiebreakers to determine the top four teams.
The first is point differential, which is determined by the net result of total points scored and total points allowed. Following their game on Thursday, the Hawks had a cushion of just eight points.
That likely won’t be enough for the Hawks to secure a spot in the playoffs. The NBA has already scheduled consolation games for Friday. So, the Hawks may likely play a consolation game on Saturday or Sunday
