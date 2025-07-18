He’s enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign, posting a 2.43 ERA in 20 outings. His success earned him an All-Star nod. Fried participated in the All-Star festivities in the past week but didn’t pitch in the game. He received a hearty ovation during pregame player introductions before Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

“It’s been really cool,” Fried said Monday of being back in Atlanta. “I still have my house here, so being able to go home, and a lot of old memories flooded in. But being able to see the stadium workers, other staff, former teammates here and there, it’s been a lot of fun.”

During Monday’s media session, Fried said he wasn’t sure if he would pitch this weekend because of the blister, a recurring issue he had in Atlanta. He’s hoped to avoid spending any time on the injured list.

It seemed likely the Braves would miss Fried, as delaying him could provide more rest and potentially allow him to return against the Blue Jays, who are leading the Yankees’ division, next week (assuming he avoids the IL).

Braves manager Brian Snitker, when presented with the possibility Fried might not pitch this weekend, jokingly said, “That’s OK.”

“I’m happy for Max,” Snitker said. “I knew he’d be successful. Max is a great pitcher. It’s been a big loss obviously for us, but I’m happy for him where he ended up and how well he’s doing.”

The Braves begin the second half 42-53, needing a sustained surge to get back in the postseason picture.