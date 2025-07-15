High School Sports
No. 1-ranked Georgia prospect Tyler Atkinson to announce his commitment on Tuesday

Atkinson is to announce his decision on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ sports talk program.
Grayson linebacker Tyler Atkinson prepares for a play against Carrollton in the GHSA Class 6A State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Wednesday, December 18, 2024, in Atlanta. Grayson won 38-24. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By Connor Riley
16 minutes ago

Georgia’s top recruiting target for the 2026 recruiting cycle is ready to announce his decision.

Tyler Atkinson, a five-star linebacker and the No. 1 player in the state of Georgia for the 2026 recruiting cycle, is set to announce his commitment on Tuesday during “The Pat McAfee Show.”

A specific time for the commitment is not yet known, but “The Pat McAfee Show” runs from noon to 3 p.m. and airs on YouTube.

Atkinson announced last week that he had a final four of Georgia, Texas, Oregon and Clemson. Atkinson took official visits to all four programs earlier this summer.

Georgia has been recruiting Atkinson since the eighth grade, recruiting long before he blossomed into the top linebacker prospect in the class. Per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Atkinson is the No. 9 recruit in the country for the 2026 recruiting cycle. He is also the No. 1 linebacker and player in the state of Georgia.

“They want me there,” Atkinson told DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell of Georgia after his visit in June. “They want me bad. They are doing everything they can to get me there. That’s the message.”

Atkinson plays for Grayson High School, where he won a state championship last season. He picked up 166 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 13 sacks last season.

Landing Atkinson would be huge for Georgia’s recruiting efforts, as the Bulldogs look to build on an already strong recruiting class. Georgia currently has 29 commits and the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the cycle.

Should Georgia land Atkinson, the Bulldogs would pass USC for the No. 1 ranking.

Of the 29 commits, 16 are from the state of Georgia. The Bulldogs have two five-star commitments in quarterback Jared Curtis and tight end Kaiden Prothro. The latter committed to Georgia this past weekend.

Georgia signed two linebackers in the 2025 recruiting cycle and holds a commitment from four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle.

Four-star linebacker target Nick Abrams is set to announce his commitment on Wednesday. Georgia and Oregon are both finalists for Abrams as well.

