Georgia Bulldogs

Vote: Who will win the 2025 SEC football championship?

You can vote for your alma mater or your team’s rival.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey discusses the annual conference highlights during SEC Media Days on Monday. (Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey discusses the annual conference highlights during SEC Media Days on Monday. (Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP)
By
1 hour ago

The annual SEC Media Days for football have begun at the College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta. Representatives from the 16 SEC schools will take part in the four-day media event.

Before the end of the week, media members will vote on who they think will win the SEC championship in the coming season. The publishers of preseason football magazines have told you their opinions already, and we want to know yours. Tell us what you think.

Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) is expected to lead an elite Bulldogs defensive front this season. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp speaks during Georgia's media day at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Sat., Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, Ca. Georgia plays TCU for the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Mon. Jan. 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff waves to a crowd of supporters during his "Rally For Our Republic" event on Saturday, July 12, 2025, inside the Kehoe Iron Works building at Trustees Garden in Savannah. During his speech, Ossoff said, "What's happening to our country right now should chill us to the bone." (Sarah Peacock for the AJC)

Credit: Sarah Peacock for the AJC

