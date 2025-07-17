Houstan provides the Hawks with even more shooting after knocking down 50.7% of his 3-point shots after the All-Star break last season.

A 6-foot-8 wing forward, Houstan moves well without the ball and will give the Hawks another player who can space the floor. He also has a solid motor on the defensive side of the ball and with a wingspan of 7 feet, he can disrupt plays.

Here’s where the Hawks’ roster stands now.

In

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Kobe Bufkin

Dyson Daniels

Nikola Djurisic

Mouhamed Gueye (not guaranteed)

Caleb Houstan

Jalen Johnson

Luke Kennard

Vit Krejci (not guaranteed)

Asa Newell

Onyeka Okongwu

Kristaps Porzingis

Zaccharie Risacher

Trae Young

Two-way contract

Eli Ndiaye

Jacob Toppin

Option tendered

Keaton Wallace (restricted)

Out