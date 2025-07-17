The Hawks reportedly added forward Caleb Houstan to the team.
According to a report from HoopsHype, the team signed Houstan to a one-year deal.
Drafted 32nd overall (second round) in the 2022 NBA draft by the Magic, Houstan is a career 37.2% 3-point shooter. He became a free agent this summer after the Magic did not pick up his club option last month.
Houstan provides the Hawks with even more shooting after knocking down 50.7% of his 3-point shots after the All-Star break last season.
A 6-foot-8 wing forward, Houstan moves well without the ball and will give the Hawks another player who can space the floor. He also has a solid motor on the defensive side of the ball and with a wingspan of 7 feet, he can disrupt plays.
Here’s where the Hawks’ roster stands now.
In
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker
- Kobe Bufkin
- Dyson Daniels
- Nikola Djurisic
- Mouhamed Gueye (not guaranteed)
- Caleb Houstan
- Jalen Johnson
- Luke Kennard
- Vit Krejci (not guaranteed)
- Asa Newell
- Onyeka Okongwu
- Kristaps Porzingis
- Zaccharie Risacher
- Trae Young
Two-way contract
- Eli Ndiaye
- Jacob Toppin
Option tendered
- Keaton Wallace (restricted)
Out
- Dominick Barlow (Hawks declined team option)
- Clint Capela (traded to Rockets)
- Caris LeVert (agreed to terms with Pistons)
- Terance Mann (traded to Nets)
- Garrison Mathews (unrestricted)
- Larry Nance Jr. (signed with Cavaliers)
- Georges Niang (traded to Celtics)
- David Roddy (waived July 7)
