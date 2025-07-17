Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks sign forward Caleb Houstan, according to report

Houstan became a free agent this summer after the Magic did not pick up his club option last month.
Formerly with the Orlando Magic, Caleb Houstan was signed by the Hawks to a one-year contract. He was flanked by Magic President Jeff Weltman (from left) draft pick Paolo Banchero and coach Jamahl Mosley when introduced by that team in Florida. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

Formerly with the Orlando Magic, Caleb Houstan was signed by the Hawks to a one-year contract.
By
47 minutes ago

The Hawks reportedly added forward Caleb Houstan to the team.

According to a report from HoopsHype, the team signed Houstan to a one-year deal.

Drafted 32nd overall (second round) in the 2022 NBA draft by the Magic, Houstan is a career 37.2% 3-point shooter. He became a free agent this summer after the Magic did not pick up his club option last month.

Houstan provides the Hawks with even more shooting after knocking down 50.7% of his 3-point shots after the All-Star break last season.

A 6-foot-8 wing forward, Houstan moves well without the ball and will give the Hawks another player who can space the floor. He also has a solid motor on the defensive side of the ball and with a wingspan of 7 feet, he can disrupt plays.

Here’s where the Hawks’ roster stands now.

In

  • Nickeil Alexander-Walker
  • Kobe Bufkin
  • Dyson Daniels
  • Nikola Djurisic
  • Mouhamed Gueye (not guaranteed)
  • Caleb Houstan
  • Jalen Johnson
  • Luke Kennard
  • Vit Krejci (not guaranteed)
  • Asa Newell
  • Onyeka Okongwu
  • Kristaps Porzingis
  • Zaccharie Risacher
  • Trae Young

Two-way contract

  • Eli Ndiaye
  • Jacob Toppin

Option tendered

  • Keaton Wallace (restricted)

Out

  • Dominick Barlow (Hawks declined team option)
  • Clint Capela (traded to Rockets)
  • Caris LeVert (agreed to terms with Pistons)
  • Terance Mann (traded to Nets)
  • Garrison Mathews (unrestricted)
  • Larry Nance Jr. (signed with Cavaliers)
  • Georges Niang (traded to Celtics)
  • David Roddy (waived July 7)

Jacob Toppin played in 17 NBA games last season with the Hawks and the Knicks. (Silas Walker/Lexington Herald-Leader)

Credit: Silas Walker

In his first few months as Atlanta Hawks general manager, Onsi Saleh said he is happy with the direction things are taking, especially with effort he is seeing in the Summer League. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The National League's Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves is introduced for the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

