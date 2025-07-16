Olson’s homecoming gets even cooler

Matt Olson was already having a pretty cool All-Star Week — receiving a loud ovation from his home crowd, while representing the team he grew up a fan of — before Tuesday night’s ceremonial first pitch.

But the moment was the cherry on top of an unforgettable week for the Braves first baseman.

He caught the first pitch from Braves legend Chipper Jones, 25 years after sitting in the Turner Field stands to watch Jones compete in the 2000 Home Run Derby. Olson, an Atlanta native, was just 6 years old at the time.

“At this point I’ve seen Chipper a pretty good bit now, so we’ve got a little bit of a relationship,” Olson said after the game. “But it kind of goes back to, the little kid caught the first pitch of the All-Star Game in Atlanta from Chipper. It’s pretty cool.”

The Georgia native kept his emotions casual entering the event, but now that it’s over, he can admit partaking in the festivities in front of his home city was a dreamlike experience.

“Laying down in bed last night, just kind of thought about how cool it was and how rare it really is,” Olson said.

ABS system receives another trial run

There were many firsts in the 2025 All-Star Game, but only one that mattered.

MLB utilized its automated balls and strikes system, and it received glowing reviews from the league’s All-Stars.

“To have (ABS) kind of out there for the fans to see what it will look like in a real situational game (where) things are on the line, I think it was just a way for them to see that,” said Kyle Schwarber, the game’s most valuable player. “And obviously there with the swing-off, I don’t know if that’s in the plans or not. Hopefully, we just keep the extra-inning thing going on.”

The players used ABS five times in the nine-inning game, and all but one call was overturned. Two of the challenges ended an at-bat by turning a called ball into a strikeout.

MLB began implementing the ABS system in the minor leagues in 2019, with the Atlantic League becoming the first to use it. It also tested the process in this year’s spring training matchups before bringing it back for the All-Star Game.

The system gives players an opportunity to challenge any pitch call made by an umpire, but each team can fail only three times — just like in the game, three strikes and you’re out.

Players must immediately tap their heads after the call is made to signify the challenge, and a Hawk-Eye view illustrating where the pitch landed is shown on the video board (and broadcast, for those watching at home) that either confirms or overturns the initial call.

“It seemed like guys were pretty spot-on with their challenges,” Olson said. “It’s going to reward guys who have an idea of the strike zone, whether it be pitcher, catcher or hitter.”

Honoring No. 715 on 7/15

The All-Star Game appeared headed for a blowout after the National League took a 6-0 lead, but a comeback by the American League set up an unprecedented moment — the league’s first swing-off.

Per MLB’s communications staff, the AL’s six-run rally marked the largest comeback to tie or take the lead in All-Star Game history.

But the swing-off was not even the coolest moment of the evening (although it was electrifying). That honor belongs to the tribute by MLB and the Braves to honor icon Hank Aaron’s 715th career home run.

And of all the days Atlanta could have hosted its first Midsummer Classic since 2000, it was only fitting the game fell on 07/15.

“That was cool,” Olson said of the tribute. “I don’t know if we had the best angle in the house at it, but we were looking up on the video (board) for it. It was awesome.”

It was the All-Star Game’s sixth time — of 95 matchups — occurring on July 15 and its first in 11 years. So even though Aaron was not physically in attendance, his spirit still lingered over the night’s celebration in Atlanta.

Philadelphia ready for 2026

The dust has barely settled at Truist Park, but the countdown to the 2026 All-Star Game is officially on.

And Phillies fans are ready to return the less-than-warm welcome Braves fans gave Philadephia’s All-Stars on Tuesday night.

“I know our fan base is going to be rambunctious,” Schwarber said of the Phillies hosting the next Midsummer Classic. “They’re going to be looking forward to seeing whatever Philly representatives are going to be there, but also, I’m sure there’s going to be more (of) letting the division rivals know that they’re in Philly.”

Schwarber joked that he and the three Mets reserves debated which group would receive more jeering in the pregame introduction line. The results were close, but the division-leading Phillies earned the honor.

But those boos quickly turned into cheers after Schwarber hit three home runs on three swings in the first swing-off to lift the National League over the American League.

“We love those kinds of things,” Schwarber said. “Obviously, we have division rivalries and everything like that, and fans take perspective to that. As baseball players, we appreciate that.”

But we’ll see how much the opposing players appreciate rivalries when stepping onto the field at Citizens Bank Park in 363 days.