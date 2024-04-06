How to bet on NC State vs. Purdue: Best bets, sportsbook promos for Final Four

The Final Four is here and College Basketball fans are amped up to bet on NC State vs. Purdue as the NCAA Tournament nears its finish line. It’s been an action-packed tournament to this point including a Cinderella run for the ages by the NC State Wolfpack.

Entering the tournament as an 11-seed, the Wolfpack have taken the nation by storm riding a wave of momentum as they are now winners of nine in a row. They’ll face their stiffest test of the tournament in the Final Four as the #1 seed Purdue Boilermakers await, hoping to cap off their own tournament run with a championship banner.

Bet on NC State vs. Purdue: Bet types explained

Of course, there are a multitude of ways to bet on the Final Four, so let’s review some of the most popular ways to place your stake in this game.

Moneyline: The easiest way to bet on any college hoops game is to play the moneyline. This is simply picking a team to win the game outright. For this game, NC State is an underdog at +350 odds on the moneyline. That means a $100 bet on NC State would return a $350 profit if the Wolfpack wins the game. Purdue is the favorite at -465 odds. That means a $465 bet on Purdue would return a $100 profit if the Boilermakers prevail.

Odds for NC State vs. Purdue: NCAAM Final Four

After winning five games in five days to claim the ACC Tournament championship, the NC State Wolfpack secured an automatic bid to the big dance, the NCAA Tournament. They certainly haven’t slowed down yet, as four NCAA Tourney wins over Texas Tech, Oakland, Marquette, and Duke now set the Wolfpack up for a star-studded showdown with #1 seed Purdue.

The Boilermakers have certainly looked the part of a #1 seed thus far, rolling through Grambling State and Utah State in the tournament’s opening two rounds. Purdue then dispatched Gonzaga and Tennessee to reach the Final Four, and now sit just one win away from a chance to play for a coveted national championship.

Here are the odds for the NC State vs. Purdue game over at FanDuel North Carolina Sportsbook:

NCAA Tournament Final Four odds Point spread Moneyline Over-under total (#11) NC State +9.5 (-114) +350 O 146.5 (-110) (#1) Purdue -9.5 (-106) -465 U 146.5 (-110)