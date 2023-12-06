FanDuel North Carolina promo code: A massive sportsbook launch awaits

Fortunately for prospective bettors, the launch of North Carolina online sports betting is at least a known quantity. The passed legislation (HB 347) requires the state to launch online sportsbooks by June 2024. Recent indications are that the expected rollout date may not come in time for Super Bowl 58, but it is possible that the widespread launch could come in the following weeks. Either way, given its commanding market share throughout the country, there’s every reason to believe FanDuel Sportsbook will be included with the first wave of North Carolina mobile sports betting.

When NC online sports betting is available, new users are likely to have access to the FanDuel North Carolina promo. In states where FanDuel has already been launched, the current promo unlocks a generous sign-up offer to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets if your team wins -- entirely independent of a contest’s odds.

Before everything goes live in the Tar Heel State, let’s go over all the details pertaining to the FanDuel NC launch date, how to get the promo, bonus details, how to bet, and more.

The Best FanDuel North Carolina promo code

Whenever a new state is set to launch online sports betting, some of the most lucrative points of interest are the new user promo codes. The sign-up offers allow bettors to claim sportsbook bonuses to begin their online betting journey in a winning way.

Given that North Carolina online sports betting will launch soon, prospective users in the Tar Heel State are just a short wait away from a plethora of new user bonuses. The expected FanDuel NC Promo is already available in a number of states where FanDuel has been launched, offering $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins.

Here’s how to get the FanDuel Sportsbook bonus:

Click any of the FanDuel NC promo code links on this page (once the app goes live or its pre-registration period goes into effect). Register for an account by providing the necessary information (full legal name, date of birth, phone number, etc.). Make an initial deposit and place a $5 qualifying wager. Receive $150 in bonus bets if your qualifying bet wins.

That’s all you have to do. Simply win your first $5+ qualifying bet to secure $150 in bonus bets (or a similarly structured offer) via the FanDuel North Carolina bonus code when the brand enters the market.

FanDuel North Carolina promo code launch details

FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code Details ❗ NC Legal Betting Status ✅ Retail: Yes

✅ Online: Yes ⭐ FanDuel NC Availability ❌ Retail: No

❌ Online: No ✍️ FanDuel Sign-Up Offer 💰 Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets (if your bet wins) 💲 Minimum Deposit $10 ✅ Minimum Betting Age 21 🎲 Betting Requirement 1x ➡️ App Platforms iOS (Apple App Store), Android (Google Play Store), Web Browser 📲 Listed As FanDuel Sportsbook & Casino 🇺🇸 FanDuel Available States AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY 📅 FanDuel NC Launch Date Expected 2024

North Carolina retail sports betting has been available since 2021, though it operates in a very limited capacity. Online sports betting has not yet been launched in North Carolina but was officially legalized in June 2023 when Gov. Roy Cooper signed HB 347 into law.

While an official launch date has not yet been set, HB 347 requires the state to give the green light to online sports betting by June 2024. As seen in states where FanDuel has already been launched, there is potential for a pre-registration period, allowing users to claim early sportsbook bonuses.

The status of a pre-launch period is still up in the air. But once the state launches online sportsbooks, expect to see the FanDuel new user bonus among the first available options.

Why choose the FanDuel North Carolina promo code?

New bettors may be asking a similar question at this point, why should I choose FanDuel NC promo code? It’s certainly worth exploring, as it’s just a short wait now before bettors in the Tar Heel State can scoop up their preferred North Carolina sports betting bonus.

But why is the FanDuel offer the best route to take following launch day as opposed other expected popular picks like the ESPN BET promo code, bet365 bonus code, and DraftKings North Carolina promo code? To give a very straightforward answer, the FanDuel promo code is one of the best available offers because it requires the bettor to risk very little. In fact, it only requires the bettor to put down a minimal $5 wager.

Thanks to the FanDuel bonus code, new users can place just a $5 bet on any eligible moneyline and will receive $150 in bonus bets if their team wins. With such an easily attainable promo, first-time bettors can place their wager on a heavy favorite and score a $150 bonus if/when that team wins.

The latest odds and boosts

The wait for launch day is on, but when the lights come in North Carolina, those who are in the state will be able to wager on some of the following relevant in-market selections, including the latest Carolina Panthers odds.

Point spread Moneyline Game total Carolina Panthers +5.5 +184 O 37.5 New Orleans Saints -5.5 -220 U 37.5

While Panthers fans located in the state may not get a crack at betting the NFL this season, hope remains for Tar Heels fans. Here’s the latest odds to win the ACC among the top favorites (as of Dec. 6, 2023):

Duke +240

North Carolina +290

Miami +470

Clemson +650

Virginia +650

Virginia Tech +2300

How to get the FanDuel North Carolina promo code

Boasting one of the most heralded brand names in the legal gambling/daily fantasy sports industries, there is a full expectation that FanDuel will be included with the initial wave of online betting platforms launched in North Carolina. Claiming the FanDuel new user offer is a very simple process, and there should be nothing different when it comes to the FanDuel North Carolina promo code.

New users at FanDuel Sportsbook will be required to agree to the FanDuel Sportsbook terms and conditions, and will need to provide the following information to be eligible to register for an account:

Full legal name

Date of birth (must be at least 21 years old)

Email address

Residential address

Phone number

Last four digits of Social Security

In addition to the age requirement, FanDuel NC Sportsbook users will be required to enable the location services on their access devices. This is so that FanDuel can verify the user is within legal North Carolina sports betting state boundaries (or any other legal FanDuel state).

Bettors located in states where FanDuel Sportsbook has already been launched can utilize the linked promos on this page to secure the $150 welcome offer.

FanDuel North Carolina promos & bonuses

Credit: FanDuel Credit: FanDuel

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins)

The standard new user bonus (which is likely the FanDuel North Carolina promo code) is the most popular bonus on FanDuel Sportsbook. Using the sign-up promo code, new users can register with FanDuel and place a $5 bet on any eligible moneyline and get $150 in bonus bets if their team wins.

With only a $5 bet at risk, the FanDuel promo code is one of the most user-friendly bonuses in the game. Whether you bet on a favored team or an underdog, a winning $5 moneyline bet is all it takes to receive $150 in bonuses from FanDuel.

Profit boosts

Both new and existing users on FanDuel can score profit boost tokens (PBT) to bet with increased odds. Typically available for select games, FanDuel profit boosts are available to all customers providing perks like a 25% boost on a live wager for a Thursday Night Football game. Expect these bonuses to be ultra-popular among FanDuel North Carolina bettors.

Refer a friend

Users on FanDuel Sportsbook can also share the fun with a friend, earning bonuses for both parties in the process. With the refer a friend promo, FanDuel users can send their exclusive referral link to a friend and they will each get $50 in bonus bets + $25 in Casino credits. Do note that it’s required for the referred friend to register using the exclusive link and make at least a $10 deposit/initial wager.

FanDuel North Carolina Sportsbook features

Credit: FanDuel Credit: FanDuel

FanDuel Sportsbook offers a distinguished betting platform, highlighted by several impressive features allowing users to enhance their online gambling experience. While NC users are expected to have access to the FanDuel North Carolina promo code in short order, there are also a number of other impressive aspects of FanDuel North Carolina to explore.

Live betting

One of the most exciting ways to wager on FanDuel is by live betting. With live bets, users don’t need to worry about missing the start of the game, as they have the opportunity to jump in and place wagers at any point while the game is being played.

The odds for live betting are updated from moment to moment to reflect the status of the ongoing game being played and can provide massive points of betting value. With the ebbs and flow of any given game, there is almost certain to be a massive swing in the live odds at some point, allowing users to lock in bets at previously unavailable odds.

Early cash out

Truly a user-friendly feature, bettors on FanDuel Sportsbook can take up the early cash out to ensure they walk away with winnings. Early cash out allows users to call their bets and end the ticket “cashing out” before the game has officially ended, securing (partial) winnings in the process.

Using early cash out can be especially helpful when playing parlays, as users have the option to cash out their tickets with one or more leg(s) remaining in the parlay. Rather than watching your bet fade to black, get out ahead of the bad turn and cash out the ticket to ensure at least a partial win.

Free contests

There are also free contests that FanDuel users can play, including the popular Gridiron Shuffle’Em game. Head over to the promos tab in FanDuel and claim free picks every Monday night during football season for a shot at a share of $10k in prizes.

North Carolina teams to bet on FanDuel

When the Tar Heel State officially launches online sports betting, fanatics will have access to legally wager on all their favorite hometown teams. In even better news, the passed legislation in NC does allow for betting on in-state collegiate sports. This is quite the luxury, as many states prohibit bettors from wagering on in-state college sports. And of course, North Carolina sports bettors will have the opportunity to place bets on all their favorite professional Carolina teams.

North Carolina professional sports teams

When the FanDuel North Carolina promo code is launched, fans will have the option to bet on the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte FC, and more.

North Carolina Professional Sports Team League/Association 🏈 Carolina Panthers NFL 🏀 Charlotte Hornets NBA 🏒 Carolina Hurricanes NHL ⚽ Charlotte FC MLS

In addition to professional Carolina teams, NC bettors on FanDuel will have the option to wager on in-state college schools/teams.

North Carolina college sports teams/schools

FanDuel NC users will soon have the opportunity to bet on the UNC Tar Heels, Duke, NC State, Wake Forest, and more. North Carolina online bettors will also have complete access to wagering on their favorite out-of-state collegiate sports action.

North Carolina College Sports Team/School Conference 🏫 North Carolina Tar Heels ACC 🏫 North Carolina State Wolfpack ACC 🏫 Duke Blue Devils ACC 🏫 Appalachian State Mountaineers Sun Belt 🏫 Campbell Fighting Camels CAA (FCS) 🏫 Charlotte 49ers AAC 🏫 Davidson Wildcats Atlantic 10 🏫 East Carolina Pirates AAC 🏫 Elon Phoenix Colonial (FCS) 🏫 Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs Big South (FCS) 🏫 North Carolina A&T Aggies CAA (FCS) 🏫 North Carolina Central Eagles MEAC (FCS) 🏫 Wake Forest Demon Deacons ACC 🏫 Western Carolina Catamounts Southern (FCS)

FanDuel Sportsbook all sports to bet on

FanDuel Sportsbook offers a wide variety of different sports for users to bet on, including both professional and college action. When the FanDuel North Carolina promo is officially made available, users in the Tar Heel state can bet on all of the following sports with FD Sportsbook:

Australian Rules Football

Baseball

Basketball

Boxing

Cricket

Cycling

Darts

Football

Golf

Handball

Ice Hockey

Lacrosse

MMA

Motorsport

Rugby League

Rugby Union

Snooker

Soccer

Table Tennis

Tennis

Volleyball

FanDuel North Carolina Sportsbook deposit options

Bettors on FanDuel Sportsbook have various deposit methods available to fund their account, including:

Online banking

Credit/debit card

PayPal

Wire Transfer

VIP ACH eCheck

FanDuel Prepaid Card

FanDuel North Carolina Sportsbook withdrawal options

Users on FanDuel also have several withdrawal methods available to receive their payouts, including:

Online banking

PayPal

VIP Preferred eCheck

Wire Transfer

Checks

FanDuel Sportsbook legal and available states

Although not yet live in North Carolina, FanDuel Sportsbook has already been launched and made available in a number of states:

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

Wyoming

As the legal sports betting industry continues to expand, FanDuel users can expect to see even more states added to this list.

FanDuel North Carolina promo code FAQ

Let’s cover some of the frequently asked questions pertaining to the FanDuel North Carolina promo code.

What is the best FanDuel North Carolina promo code?

TBD, FanDuel Sportsbook is not yet available in North Carolina: However, users in states where FanDuel has already been launched can secure an offer to bet $5, and get $150 in bonus bets (if their team wins) using the linked promos on this page.

Is sports betting legal in North Carolina?

Yes, sports betting is legal in North Carolina: Both retail sports betting and online sports betting have been legalized in North Carolina.

When does FanDuel North Carolina launch?

2024, an exact launch date has not yet been established: The sports betting legislation passed in North Carolina (HB 347) requires North Carolina online sportsbooks to be launched by June 2024.

Is FanDuel legal in North Carolina?

TBD, though it’s fully expected that FanDuel will be available as an online sports betting platform: As soon as the state launches legal online betting in 2024, expect to see FanDuel among the first options on the market.

Does FanDuel NC Sportsbook have promos for existing users?

Yes, FanDuel Sportsbook has promos for both new and existing users: Some of the FanDuel promos available for existing users include Refer A Friend, Profit Boost Tokens (PBT), and more.

Can I bet on North Carolina college sports?

Yes, betting on in-state North Carolina collegiate sports is legal: Fanatics in the Tar Heel State can also place legal bets on their favorite professional sports teams.

Is the Fanduel promo code legit?

Yes, the FanDuel promo code is a safe and trusted sportsbook bonus: The FanDuel promo code is already available in a number of states throughout the country, providing $150 in bonus bets for a winning $5 qualifying bet.