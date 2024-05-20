KSU student killed on campus remembered as selfless, dedicated by parents

The suspected killer, identified as Samuel Harris, fled the scene but was later arrested and accused of using a Glock 9mm handgun to shoot Franklin, according to a Cobb arrest report obtained Sunday. Harris, who is in his early 20s, was Franklin’s ex-boyfriend and the shooting happened during a dispute between them, Henderson-Fortner said.

Harris was not a student, officials confirmed. County jail records show he is from Cairo, a South Georgia town where Franklin went to high school.

Police have not shared a motive for Saturday’s shooting.

“We do not have any additional information to share,” a university spokesperson said Monday afternoon.

While growing up, Franklin routinely had her head in the books. She was an honor roll student starting in middle school and throughout her time at Cairo High School. At KSU, she made the Dean’s List as part of the nursing program, her mother said.

Credit: Family Photo Credit: Family Photo

“She was my oldest daughter. She was very smart and intelligent with a heart of gold,” her father, Frederick Fain, told the AJC on Monday.

Franklin served on the KSU homecoming court as a junior. Her smile was magnified on the big screen at Fifth Third Stadium in October, when she proudly wore her homecoming sash over a sparkling black dress, videos showed. She celebrated her 21st birthday a month later.

An alert about an armed intruder was sent out around 4 p.m. Saturday, putting the campus on lockdown for about 45 minutes. It was the fourth time since 2018 that an armed intruder prompted KSU students and staff to shelter in place.

In January, when three people robbed an Uber driver’s vehicle at gunpoint and drove it onto campus, freshman Trevor Morgan said he became trapped in the lunchroom.

“I still have to go to school,” he said after Saturday’s shooting. “You can’t really do anything about it.”

After hearing the gunfire, student Anthony Harrison told Channel 2 Action News that he ran to help. He rushed to a body lying on the ground and realized he knew the victim.

“I can’t express how much I feel sorry that you guys lost her,” Harrison said, speaking to Franklin’s family. “I mean, I wish I could have done more to help.”

Credit: Family Photo Credit: Family Photo

On Sunday morning, recent graduate Katya Klimov was shocked to learn about the gunfire the previous day. The criminal justice major said she usually felt safe as a student but made sure to never go out at night. She cited the recent carjacking and other robberies during her time there, and hoped the university would implement better rules to keep people safe. However, she also admitted that shootings like this could “happen literally anywhere, unfortunately.”

KSU police reviewed their files and confirmed there have been no homicides on campus within the past five years, according to a university spokesperson. The school’s most recent Annual Security and Fire Safety Report also showed no homicides on campus from 2020 to 2023. During the 2023-24 school year, two burglaries, a robbery, an aggravated domestic assault and one rape were reported on campus, according to university crime data posted to its website.

KSU police said they are working with the GBI during the latest investigation.

Franklin is at least the second student to be killed on a Georgia college campus this year. In February, nursing student Laken Riley was killed near the University of Georgia’s intramural fields. Jose Antonio Ibarra was recently indicted on several charges, including murder, in that case.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Harris was booked into the Cobb jail and is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is being held without bond.

KSU officials said they are offering counseling resources at their campuses this week for those in need.