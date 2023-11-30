DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code: November 2023

Thanks to the passed legislation (HB 347), North Carolina online sports betting is mandated to launch by June 2024. DraftKings is already present in the state from a Daily Fantasy Sports perspective, and it’s fully expected that DraftKings Sportsbook will be among the first NC online sports betting platforms available.

As soon as the state launches legal online sports betting, new users are likely to have access to the DraftKings North Carolina promo, a fantastic welcome offer to bet just $5 and get $150 in bonus bets instantly (in states where DraftKings is available).

So without further delay, let’s get into all the specifics regarding the DraftKings NC launch date, promo details, how to get the bonus, how to bet, and much more.

Best DraftKings North Carolina promo code

Unquestionably one of the most exciting aspects of a new state launching online sports betting is the prospect of new user sign-up promos. These offers provide bettors with sportsbook bonuses to help get the new user up and running in the right direction.

With North Carolina online sports betting set to launch soon, there is certain to be a variety of new user bonuses available. The expected DraftKings NC Promo is likely to provide a $150 bonus for new bettors (available in states where DraftKings has been launched).

Here’s how to score the DraftKings Sportsbook bonus:

Click any of the DraftKings NC promo code links on this page. Register for an account providing the required information (full legal name, date of birth, phone number, etc.) Make an initial deposit and place a $5 qualifying bet. Receive $150 in bonus bets instantly credited to your account.

That’s it, securing the DraftKings North Carolina bonus code is that easy, and the $150 is fully guaranteed.

DraftKings North Carolina promo code launch details

DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code Details ❗ NC Legal Betting Status ✅ Retail: Yes

✅ Online: Yes ⭐ DraftKings NC Availability ❌ Retail: No

❌ Online: No ✍️ DraftKings Sign-Up Offer 💰 Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets 💲 Minimum Deposit $5 ✅ Minimum Betting Age 21 🎲 Betting Requirement 1x ➡️ App Platforms iOS (Apple App Store), Android (Google Play Store), Web Browser 📲 Listed As DraftKings Sportsbook & Casino 🇺🇸 DraftKings Available States AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY 📅 DraftKings NC Launch Date Expected 2024

Retail sports betting has been available in North Carolina (albeit in a very limited fashion) since December 2021 at select in-person sportsbook locations. While not yet launched, North Carolina online sports betting was officially legalized in June 2023 when HB 347 was signed into law.

Though an exact launch date has not yet been revealed, the passed legislation mandates the state to go live with online sportsbooks at some point in 2024. In certain states where DraftKings is already available, the launch date has been preceded by a pre-registration period, allowing prospective users to score bonuses simply for signing up early.

Awaiting DraftKing North Carolina bettors are still awaiting word on a pre-launch bonus, but are likely to have access to the DraftKings new user bonus in short order.

Why choose the DraftKings North Carolina promo code?

Some new or inexperienced bettors may be asking the question, why should I choose the DraftKings NC promo code? After all, it won’t be much longer before fanatics in the Tar Heel State have the option to select the North Carolina sports betting bonus of their choosing.

So why should bettors trust the offer from DraftKings? The answer to this question is very simple, the DraftKings promo code is one of the best offers available thanks to its low-risk-all-reward nature.

With the DraftKings promo code, new users can place a minimal wager of just $5 and will receive $150 in bonus bets instantly. That’s right, the DraftKings bonus is fully guaranteed and is paid out instantly. So don’t sweat the outcome of your initial $5+ qualifying wager, as the $150 in bonus bets are all yours either way.

How to get the DraftKings North Carolina promo code

Given its status as arguably the top online sportsbook in the country, there’s every reason to believe that DraftKings will be among the first available online betting platforms launched in North Carolina. Claiming the DraftKings new user offer is very simple, and the DraftKings North Carolina promo code should follow the same process.

All prospective users will be required to agree to the DraftKings Sportsbook terms and conditions and will be required to provide the following personal information to be eligible for an account:

Full legal name

Date of birth (must be at least 21 years of age)

Email address

Residential address

Phone number

Last four digits of Social Security

In addition to the age requirement, all users will be required to enable the location services for their access device. This is so that DraftKings can verify the user is within legal state sports betting boundaries.

Users in states where DraftKings Sportsbook has already been launched can secure the welcome offer by clicking the linked promos on this page.

DraftKings North Carolina promos & bonuses

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets (instantly)

The most popular bonus available on DraftKings, (and potentially the DraftKings North Carolina promo code) is the standard sign-up offer. With this promo, new users can register at DraftKings and place just a mere $5 wager to receive $150 in bonus bets instantly.

A true win-win situation, the DraftKings promo code is fully guaranteed. Meaning, that no matter the win/loss outcome of the qualifying wager, the user is guaranteed to receive $150 in bonus bets.

No Sweat Bet tokens

Other very popular bonuses on DraftKings are the No Sweat Bet tokens available to new and existing users. No Sweat Bet tokens allow users to place risk-free bets using credits secured via DraftKings promos. With these essentially free bets, users have yet another way to win big on DraftKings North Carolina.

$1,000 Deposit match bonus

Available to new users joining DraftKings, a $1,000 deposit match bonus can be secured to help provide additional backing to a newly created account. With this DraftKings promo applied, new users will have their deposit matched (up to $1,000) in DraftKings bonuses upon initially funding their account.

DraftKings North Carolina Sportsbook features

DraftKings Sportsbook is as complete a platform as any in the industry, showcasing various impressive features to maximize the user experience. In addition to the expected DraftKings North Carolina promo code, NC online sports bettors are likely to have access to all of the following perks upon the launch of DraftKings North Carolina.

Early cash-out

Perhaps the most user-friendly feature available on DraftKings Sportsbook, the early cash out allows players to call their bets before the game has ended. With early cash-out, simply head over to your betslip and “cash out” the ticket to instantly secure (partial) winnings.

This feature is particularly useful when playing parlays, as users will have the option to cash out their bet tickets even with one or more leg(s) remaining in the parlay bet. So next time you feel like your wager is trending in the wrong direction, cash out the ticket early and make sure you still win something.

Odds boost

Also among the fan-favorite features on DraftKings Sportsbook are the various odds boosts. These are very self-explanatory bonuses, as they provide users with the opportunity to place bets with boosted odds.

Making the action available to all players, DraftKings Sportsbook odds boosts are accessible for both new and existing users.

Live betting

Bettors on DraftKings NC Sportsbook won’t ever have to sweat if they miss the start of the game. That’s because DraftKings provides complete and total live betting capabilities.

With live betting, users can jump into the action and place a wager at virtually any point during the game. Live betting odds are updated by the moment to reflect the status of the ongoing game being played and can provide major points of value thanks to swings of momentum within the game.

Click the ‘Live In-Game’ tab to instantly view all the available live betting action on DraftKings.

Flash betting

In addition to live betting, users have another way to bet on games in action. Flash betting is even more exact than live betting, as it allows users to bet on specific outcomes within ongoing games.

For example, DraftKings North Carolina players could use live betting to wager on the result of the next play in a Carolina Panthers game, whether it be a Touchdown, incomplete pass, interception, fumble, or more. Flash betting can be accessed using the sliding menu at the top of the screen in the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

North Carolina teams to bet on DraftKings

As soon as online betting is launched in the Tar Heel State, sports fans will have access to legally bet on all their favorite hometown teams. Passed legislation does allow for betting on in-state collegiate sports, which is certain to be well-received by North Carolina sports bettors. Of course, NC sports fans also have access to wager on hometown professional teams.

North Carolina professional sports teams

When the DraftKings North Carolina promo code is launched, fans will have the option to bet on the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte FC, and more.

North Carolina professional sports team League/Association 🏈 Carolina Panthers NFL 🏀 Charlotte Hornets NBA 🏒 Carolina Hurricanes NHL ⚽ Charlotte FC MLS

Bettors on DraftKings North Carolina will also have access to wager on all their favorite in-state college schools/teams.

North Carolina college sports teams/schools

Betting on the UNC Tar Heels is certain to be a regular wager when NC online sportsbooks go live. Fans of Duke, NC State, Wake Forest, and more will also have complete access to wagering on their favorite collegiate sports action.

North Carolina college sports team/school Conference 🏫 North Carolina Tar Heels ACC 🏫 North Carolina State Wolfpack ACC 🏫 Duke Blue Devils ACC 🏫 Appalachian State Mountaineers Sun Belt 🏫 Campbell Fighting Camels CAA (FCS) 🏫 Charlotte 49ers AAC 🏫 Davidson Wildcats Atlantic 10 🏫 East Carolina Pirates AAC 🏫 Elon Phoenix Colonial (FCS) 🏫 Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs Big South (FCS) 🏫 North Carolina A&T Aggies CAA (FCS) 🏫 North Carolina Central Eagles MEAC (FCS) 🏫 Wake Forest Demon Deacons ACC 🏫 Western Carolina Catamounts Southern (FCS)

DraftKings Sportsbook all sports to bet on

DraftKings Sportsbook features a wide variety of available sports to bet on, including professional and college games. As soon as the DraftKings North Carolina promo is available, users in the Tar Heel state can bet on all of the following sports with DK Sportsbook:

Australian Rules Football

Baseball

Basketball

NBA



College Basketball



Euroleague



China - CBA

Boxing

Cricket

Cycling

Darts

Football

NFL



College Football

Golf

Hockey

NHL



NCAA Hockey



Sweden - SHL



Switzerland - NLA



Champions Hockey League

Lacrosse

MMA

Motorsports

F1



NASCAR

Rugby

Rugby League



Rugby Union

Snooker

Soccer

Tennis

DraftKings North Carolina deposit options

Users on DraftKings Sportsbook have several deposit methods available with which to fund their accounts, including:

Credit/debit card

Online banking

PayPal

VIP ACH eCheck

Wire transfer

DraftKings Gift Card

Play+ Prepaid Card

DraftKings North Carolina withdrawal options

There are also a number of withdrawal methods available for DraftKings users to receive payouts, including:

Online banking

PayPal

VIP Preferred eCheck

Wire transfer

Checks

DraftKings Sportsbook legal and available states

While not yet available in North Carolina, DraftKings Sportsbook has already been launched in a number of states, including:

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

Wyoming

Expect to see this list continue to grow as the legal sports betting industry expands throughout the country.

DraftKings North Carolina promo code FAQ

Let’s review some of the frequently asked questions regarding the impending DraftKings North Carolina promo code.

What is the best DraftKings North Carolina promo code?

TBD, DraftKings is not yet available in North Carolina: However, users in states where DraftKings has already been launched can secure an offer to bet $5, and get $150 in bonus bets using the linked promos on this page.

When does DraftKings North Carolina launch?

2024, an exact launch date has not yet been revealed: Passed legislation (HB 347) mandates North Carolina online sportsbooks to be launched at some point in 2024.

Is sports betting legal in North Carolina?

Yes, sports betting has been legalized in North Carolina: Both retail and online sports betting have been legalized in North Carolina, however, the state has not yet launched online sportsbooks.

Is DraftKings legal in North Carolina?

Yes, DraftKings is already legal and available in North Carolina in a Daily Fantasy Sports setting: It’s fully expected that DraftKings North Carolina Sportsbook will be among the first available options when online sports betting is launched in the Tar Heel State.

Can I bet on North Carolina college sports teams?

Yes, betting on North Carolina college sports teams is legal: There are also a number of professional North Carolina sports teams to bet on.

Does DraftKings NC Sportsbook have promos for existing users?

Yes, DraftKings Sportsbook offers promos to both new and existing users: Some of the promos available to existing users include Odds Boosts, No Sweat Bets, and more.

Is the DraftKings promo code legit?

Yes, the DraftKings promo code is a safe and trusted sports betting bonus: The DraftKings promo code is already live and launched in a number of states throughout the country.