DraftKings sign up offer: Claim the $5, get $150 bonus

DraftKings offers an impressive sign-up offer for new users to score a profitable bonus when they get started on the platform. Ensuring all new online bettors are covered, there is a DraftKings Sign-Up Offer for both the sportsbook and online casino.

DraftKings Sign-Up Offer: Sportsbook and Casino

New users can currently secure the DraftKings Promo Code to claim a generous sign-up offer whether they are getting started on the online sportsbook or online casino. Both of the DraftKings Sign-Up Offers (Sportsbook and Casino) are available for new players only and require a $5 bet to activate.

DraftKings Sportsbook Sign-Up Offer: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly

After new users successfully register for an account on DraftKings Sportsbook and make an initial deposit of at least $5, they can place just a $5 bet and instantly receive $150 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets rewards from the DraftKings Sign-Up Offer are paid out as separate ($25) bonus bets.

DraftKings Casino Sign-Up Offer: Play $5, get $100 in casino credits instantly

When new users on DraftKings Casino register for a new account and make a deposit of at least $5, they can play just $5 in qualifying bet(s) to instantly receive $100 in casino credits.

Casino users must play a minimum of $5 to activate the DraftKings Sign-Up Offer. The $100 in casino credits reward is non-withdrawable.

New: DraftKings Sign-Up Offer now available in North Carolina

North Carolina is the most recent state to join the legal sports betting industry, officially launched on March 11, 2024. New users in North Carolina can now secure an exclusive DraftKings Sign-Up Offer to Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets instantly.

How to get DraftKings Sign-Up Offer

New users don’t need to sweat the registration process, as the DraftKings Sign-Up Offer is very easy to claim and activate. Follow the detailed steps outlined below to secure the best DraftKings welcome offer and get started betting online with a bonus.

Follow this link to be re-directed to the DraftKings sign-up page. Click on the orange “Sign-Up” button and enter the required information to create your account (email, username, phone number, password). Verify your account details and make an initial deposit of at least $5 using an approved DraftKings payment method. Place a qualifying bet of at least $5 to activate the DraftKings Sign-Up Offer. Receive $150 in bonus bets instantly to use on the DraftKings platform!

Do note you will be required to enable the location services on your access device when using the DraftKings Sportsbook or Casino app. This is so that DraftKings can verify you are within legal online betting state boundaries.

Breaking down the DraftKings Sportsbook Sign-Up Offer: $150 in Bonus Bets instantly

DraftKings Sportsbook is currently available in twenty-five states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. In certain markets, like New Hampshire, DraftKings is the only available online sportsbook operator.

How does the DraftKings Sign-Up Offer stack up to the competition? Let’s compare and contrast all the best welcome offers for new online bettors:

Sportsbook Operator Sign-Up Offer Minimum Deposit DraftKings Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets instantly $5 bet365 Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets or $1k First-Bet Safety Net $10 FanDuel Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets (if your first bet wins) $10 BetMGM $1,500 First Bet Bonus $10 Caesars $1,000 First Bet on Caesars $10

There is no shortage of options for new online sports bettors to get started with a welcome bonus offered by every major operator, but what separates DraftKings from its competitors?

For starters, the DraftKings welcome offer is extremely low-risk, allowing new users to get started with only a minimal stake. Any initial deposit and qualifying wager of at least $5 will activate the DraftKings Sign-Up Bonus. Whereas, some other sportsbooks require users to make a larger initial bet to claim the full reward.

The other enticing aspect of the DraftKings Sign-Up Offer is the fact that it provides an instant bonus that’s fully guaranteed. Some sportsbooks require users to settle, or even win their first bet to claim the bonus. With the DraftKings welcome offer, new users are awarded $150 in bonus bets instantly as soon as they place a bet of at least $5.

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers for existing users

In addition to the new user DraftKings Sign-Up Offer, the ultra-popular platform also offers sportsbook promos for existing users.

NBA Stepped Up Parlay

Hoops fans are ready for yet another exciting year of post-season action as the NBA Playoffs are finally here. On DraftKings Sportsbook, NBA fans can enjoy the Playoffs with an extra boost thanks to the NBA Stepped Up Parlay promo.

With this offer, DraftKings users can create a 3+ leg NBA Parlay, Same Game Parlay, or SGPx bet, (all legs must be -500 odds or longer) to receive up to a 100% Profit Boost. After opting in and adding the eligible legs to the parlay, users will see a boost token to apply on the betslip. As you add more legs, the token will increase in value.

MLB Stepped Up Parlay

Baseball season is once again underway and DraftKings users can apply an added boost to their MLB parlay with a customizable promo. After opting in, DraftKings Sportsbook users will be issued one (1) MLB Stepped Up Parlay token to use on any 3+ leg MLB Parlay, Same Game Parlay, or SGPx bet (each leg must bet -500 odds or longer).

As you add more legs to the parlay, the token will increase in value for each leg added. DraftKings users can score up to a 100% Profit Boost using this MLB Stepped Up Parlay token.

Jackpot Pools

DraftKings users can play Jackpot Pools for a chance to win a major prize. Make your selections (answer the 15 questions) by the time the pool starts for a chance to win the Jackpot. The Jackpot is initially set at $10,000 and each entry ($2 entry fee) will grow the pot until someone wins.

If no one wins the pool in the allotted time, the Jackpot will roll over into a separate pool and will continue there until there is a winner. DraftKings users are allowed up to 10 entries per Jackpot Pool.

Detailing the DraftKings Casino Sign-Up Offer: $100 in Casino Credits instantly

DraftKings Casino is currently available in five states: Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

How does the DraftKings Casino Sign-Up Offer compare to other operators? Breaking down all the best online casino welcome offers and promos:

Online Casino Sign-Up Offer Minimum Deposit DraftKings Play $5, Get $100 in Casino Credits instantly $5 bet365 New Player Bonus up to $1,000 $10 FanDuel 200 Bonus Spins + up to $1,000 back in Casino Bonus $10 BetMGM $25 No-Deposit Bonus + 100% Deposit Match up to $1,000 $10 Caesars Palace $10 Slots Bonus + 100% Deposit Match up to $1,000 $10

New online casino players have a field of options to choose from when they’re ready to get started. The DraftKings Casino Sign-Up Offer is a no-brainer, as it’s one of the best ways for new users to begin their online casino experience.

Only requiring new users to play $5 on the casino, the DraftKings Sign-Up Offer activates with very little risk. Some other online casino operators scale their new user bonus depending on the amount of the player’s first deposit, but DraftKings guarantees the $100 bonus as soon as $5 has been played.

The DraftKings Casino Offer is also an instant reward, so users won’t need to wait around for their bonus. As soon as the new user has played $5 on the platform, DraftKings will instantly award $100 in casino credits. Do note these casino credits are non-withdrawable.

DraftKings Casino Offers for existing users

Existing users on DraftKings Casino also have access to impressive offers allowing them to score boosts and bonuses as they play.

Refer A Friend

DraftKings Casino users can refer a friend to score up to $150 in Casino Credits for both players. To access this bonus, click the Promos tab in the DraftKings Casino and select Refer A Friend. After clicking the promo to Refer Now, an exclusive link will be available to send to your friend(s) for them to register with DraftKings Casino.

Then, when your referred friend signs up and makes a deposit of at least $25, both parties will receive a bonus reward equal to 100% of the invited friend’s qualifying deposit (up to $150). Do note there is a limit of five (5) referrals per offer period.

DraftKings Sign-Up Offer FAQ

Frequently asked questions regarding the DraftKings Sign-Up Offer.

