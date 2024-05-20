BREAKING | Man cutting down trees electrocuted in Acworth, police say

An employee from a tree company was electrocuted while on the job Monday, according to Acworth police.
The man, whose name was not released, died at the scene from his injuries.
Officers were called to a home on a Academy Street in reference to a “person down,” according to Cpl. Eric Mistretta with Acworth police.
“Upon arrival, officers discovered that an employee from an independent tree service company had been electrocuted while cutting down trees,” Mistretta said in an emailed statement.
Roads in the area were closed during the investigation Monday afternoon, including Academy Street, Dallas Street, and Beach Street, police said.
No further details were available.
