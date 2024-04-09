DraftKings promo code: $150 bonus, full review for April 2024

The DraftKings promo code is currently available in twenty-one states where online sports betting is legal, and provides new users with a terrific sportsbook bet $5, get $150 bonus throughout April 2024.

As it currently stands, the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code secures a fantastic welcome offer to Bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets instantly. As the NBA and NHL seasons gear up for the playoffs and another MLB campaign gets underway, this is one of the best ways for new online bettors to get started.

DraftKings Promo Code: Detailed breakdown of the offer

Here is a complete overview of the welcome offer from DraftKings to help new users get started with $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Total Bonus Value: 💰 $150 in Bonus Bets ($200 in North Carolina) How to Claim: Make an initial deposit ($5 minimum) and place a qualifying bet of at least $5. DraftKings Sportsbook will then instantly award $150 in Bonus Bets to your account. The bonus is fully guaranteed and instant, meaning the result of your qualifying wager is irrelevant. Available States: 📍AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, LA, ME, MA, MI, NH, NJ, NY, NC, OR, PA, TN, VA, VM, WV, WY Terms and Conditions: First time DraftKings Sportsbook customers only. Make a deposit of $5+ into your Sportsbook account. Your first placed wager of $5+ will be your qualifying wager. You will receive $150 in bonus bets instantly, regardless of the outcome of your qualifying wager. Bonus paid as six (6) $25 Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets valid for seven (7) days. Failure to use the Bonus Bets will void the award. Bonus Bet amount is not included in any returns or winnings. Bonus Bets also not redeemable for cash, non-transferable, and non-refundable. Bonus Bets cannot be used as qualifying wager. One (1) qualifying wager per customer. All paid wagers qualify. Must be 21+ unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY (18+), LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WY (18+), or WV.

New users in twenty of the states where DraftKings Sportsbook is available can unlock the instant $150 in bonus bets with the linked offers on this page. Available exclusively in the twenty-first state where DraftKings Sportsbook has been launched (North Carolina), the promo code offer will unlock $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Why the DraftKings Promo Code is a great welcome bonus

There are a multitude of reasons why the DraftKings promo code is one of the best sign-up bonuses in the game, and new users should feel confident that they’re scoring serious value.

First and foremost, the DraftKings welcome offer only requires a $5 deposit/qualifying wager to activate. That’s minimal commitment when compared with some of the competitor sportsbook offers that are scaled based on the amount of the initial deposit/qualifying wager.

Perhaps just as importantly, the bonus bet rewards are paid out instantly upon placing the qualifying wager. Rather than having to wait for the bet to be settled, DraftKings will instantly award $150 in bonus bets ($200 for users in North Carolina) to the user’s sportsbook account.

Making this welcome bonus ultra user-friendly, the DraftKings promo code is a fully guaranteed offer. That means new users don’t need to sweat the outcome of their qualifying wager, as the win/loss outcome does not matter. Some sportsbooks require users to win their first bet in order to receive the award, but the DraftKings bonus is fully guaranteed and paid out instantly in the form of six (6) $25 bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook live states

Outside of North Carolina, users in twenty states throughout the country can claim the standard DraftKings promo code to instantly receive $150 in bonus bets when they bet just $5. The states where DraftKings Sportsbook is available includes: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The sportsbook figures to aggressively move into future markets when lawmakers eventually approve online wagering. For instance, DraftKings Georgia will emerge as a leading Georgia sports betting option.

The NBA and NHL seasons are nearing the finish line as the Playoffs are just around the corner. Additionally, the MLB season is now underway as the race for the World Series is officially on. Rest assured, the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code is one of the best ways for new users to jump in on any of the exciting action.

Taking up the linked DraftKings promo code offers on this page, new users can claim an instant $150 in bonus bets. Simply click this link and wager at least $5 after registering for an account, then receive $150 in bonus bets instantly.

One of the best aspects of the DraftKings promo code is the fact that it’s a fully guaranteed offer. That means, no matter if your initial $5 qualifying wager wins or loses, the $150 in bonus bets will be awarded instantly.

DraftKings North Carolina is now available

DraftKings Sportsbook is now live in its twenty-first state after North Carolina launched legal online sports betting in March 2024. The timing of the launch was particularly favorable for prospective bettors, as the debut of online sportsbooks arrived in time to bet on College Basketball March Madness.

Making the launch even more exciting, DraftKings rolled out an exclusive offer for new users in North Carolina to Bet $5 and get $200 in Bonus Bets instantly. Click the linked offer below to claim the premium DraftKings North Carolina promo code.

How to get the DraftKings Promo Code

Securing the DraftKings Promo Code is very easy to do. New users can follow the simple process detailed below to claim the instant bonus bets reward today.

Click here to claim the DraftKings welcome offer. When you arrive at the landing page, click the orange “Sign Up” button. A window to create your account will open, enter the required details to register: first and last name, date of birth, social security, email address, cell phone number, and street address. Agree to the DraftKings Sportsbook terms and conditions and confirm your account. Make a minimum deposit and qualifying wager of at least $5. Receive $150 in bonus bets instantly ($200 for North Carolina users).

DraftKings Sportsbook promos and bonuses for existing users

In addition to the new user promo code, DraftKings Sportsbook is a leader among the best gambling apps in terms of offering promos and bonuses for existing users on the platform. Here’s a look at what promos are currently available for existing users on DraftKings Sportsbook:

DraftKings Promos and Bonuses Offer Details 💸 All Sport Same Game Parlay Insurance Use your token to place a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay and get a Bonus Bet back if only one leg loses! 🏀 JJ Profit Splash Get a 50% profit boost to use on any NBA SGP/SGPx bet today! ⚾ MLB Matinee Early Win Go up two and get paid immediately! Win your moneyline bet if your team leads by at least 2 runs at ANY time, even if they lose the game! 🤑 Jackpot Pools The jackpot grows everyday until someone wins!

All Sport Same Game Parlay Insurance

Existing users on DraftKings Sportsbook can score All Sport Same Game Parlay Insurance to wager with confidence on the platform. Simply opt-in and receive a Same Game Parlay Insurance token to apply to any 3+ leg Same Game Parlay. Craft your parlay then go to the betslip and apply the token to activate the promo.

If your Same Game Parlay loses by just one leg, you will receive an equal amount of the wager in the form of a Bonus Bet. Do note there are minimum odds of -300 or longer per leg in order for the Same Game Parlay to be eligible for the token. Bonus Bet rewards expire seven (7) days after issuance.

JJ Profit Splash

NBA bettors on DraftKings Sportsbook can snag an extra boost with the JJ Profit Splash (backed by former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick) to craft their next Same Game Parlay. Existing users can opt-in to be issued one (1) single-use 50% Profit Boost token to use on any 3+ leg NBA Same Game Parlay or SGPx.

Apply the token after putting together your NBA Same Game Parlay and receive 50% more in winnings if the parlay hits. There is a minimum odds for each leg of the parlay set at -500 and the promo is limited to one (1) Profit Boost Token per customer.

MLB Matinee Early Win

Fans of the MLB have access to a terrific promo on DraftKings Sportsbook allowing them to walk away with their winnings early. Using the MLB Matinee Early Win, DraftKings users can place an MLB moneyline bet and if your selected team leads by 2+ runs at any time in the game, the bet will be marked as a win and paid out instantly.

After opting in, apply the MLB Matinee Early Win token to your moneyline wager to activate the promo. The bet will be settled as a winner when your team goes up by 2+ runs or will be settled in accordance with the game outcome if your moneyline bet team never leads by 2+ runs. Max betting limits apply.

Jackpot Pools

DraftKings Sportsbook features Jackpot Pools giving all users the opportunity to win big. The way this works is very simple, the Jackpot is initially set at $10,000 and will grow with each entry made in the pool. Make your selections by the start of the pool for your chance to win the Jackpot.

The Jackpot will be paid out to users who get all 15 questions correct. If multiple users get all 15 questions correct, the Jackpot will be split evenly among all players who answered all 15 questions correctly. If no user(s) get all 15 questions correct, the Jackpot will roll over to a subsequent, separate pool, and will continue to roll over until there is a winner.

Bet on the NBA Playoffs with the DraftKings Promo Code

It’s an exciting time of the year with the NBA postseason action almost here.

For NBA fans, there will be more than enough action to bet on as the layoffs are just around the corner. With the teams jockeying for position in the standings, the final stretch of the regular season will be action-packed leading up to the Play-In Tournaments which will finalize the 7th and 8th seeds in both conferences.

Don’t waste another moment and take advantage of the fantastic DraftKings Promo Code offer to Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets when you sign-up today!

Where is the DraftKings Promo Code legal and available?

DraftKings is currently legal and operational in twenty-one states throughout the country, providing impressive coverage for prospective bettors. In all of the states where DraftKings is currently live, first-time users on the platform can secure instant bonus bets with the promo code linked on this page.

Arizona

DraftKings Arizona was officially launched in September 2021 and now represents one of the most popular online betting platforms in the state. In addition to online sports betting services, DraftKings opened a retail sportsbook location at TPC Scottsdale to offer in-person betting.

New DraftKings players in Arizona can secure $150 in bonus bets at sign-up using the DraftKings promo code.

Colorado

DraftKings Colorado went live in May 2020 and was one of the first sportsbooks to launch in the Centennial State. The operator formed a retail partnership with Mardi Gras Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, where users can place sports bets in person.

All new users on DraftKings Colorado can use the promo code on this page to claim $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Connecticut

DraftKings Connecticut was launched on the first day of CT online sports betting on October 19, 2021. DraftKings formed a retail partnership in Connecticut with the Mashantucket Pequot tribe.

Illinois

Illinois welcomed in DraftKings in August 2020 as it was the second online sports betting app to go live in the Prairie State. New users in Illinois can now take up the linked offers on this page to secure $150 in bonus bets instantly on DraftKings.

Indiana

Indiana legalized online sports betting in May 2019 and DraftKings Indiana was launched only months later in October 2019. First time Indiana sports bettors can snag the DraftKings promo code to secure $150 in bonus bets instantly when they sign-up and wager at least $5.

Iowa

DraftKings launched in Iowa in February 2020 to the delight of awaiting sports bettors. The operator formed a retail partnership with Wild Rose Casino & Resort which operates three in-person retail sportsbook locations throughout the state.

Louisiana

DraftKings Sportsbook arrived online in Louisiana following a January 2022 launch. Sports betters in Louisiana have the option to also place bets in person at the DraftKings retail location at Golden Nugget Lake Charles.

Sign-up today using the linked DraftKings bonus code on this page to secure $150 in bonus bets.

Maine

The official launch of DraftKings Maine arrived in November 2023 and now new bettors can secure the DraftKings promo code using the links on this page. Simply click the offers on this page, register, and bet $5 to receive $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts launched online sports betting in March 2023 and DraftKings was among the first operators to go live in the state. With the promo code on this page, new DraftKings Massachusetts users can secure $150 in bonus bets after wagering just $5.

Michigan

DraftKings Michigan went live in January 2021 with online betting and also provides retail sportsbook capabilities at the Bay Mills Resort & Casino. New users can score $150 in bonus bets instantly using the links on this page.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire launched legalized sports betting in early 2020 and entered into a six-year contract with DraftKings to provide mobile sports betting services in the state.

New Jersey

New Jersey has been a true trailblazer state for the legal online betting industry as DraftKings launched its first legal online sportsbook in New Jersey in August 2018. The state also provides in-person retail betting services at the DraftKings Sportsbook in the Resorts Casino at Atlantic City.

New York

The Empire State joined the party in January 2022 when DraftKings New York went live and operational. New users on DraftKings NY can secure $150 in bonus bets instantly using the links on this page after they deposit and wager at least $5.

North Carolina

Most recently jumping into the action, the DraftKings North Carolina promo code went live in March 2024 at an ultra-exciting time for prospective March Madness bettors. As this is such a newly emerging market, DraftKings is offering an exclusive promo code for North Carolina bettors.

Click this link to register and place a bet of just $5 to receive an instant $200 in bonus bets.

Oregon

DraftKings Oregon went live in January 2023 with the mobile app going live for eligible users in the state. Using the linked offers on this page, first-time DraftKings bettors in Oregon can claim $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Pennsylvania

DraftKings was launched in Pennsylvania in November 2019 and partnered with Hollywood Casino to offer online casino services beginning May 2020. New users in PA can take up the DraftKings Promo Code on this page to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Tennessee

Tennessee launched online sportsbooks in November 2020 and DraftKings was among the first operators to go live in the state. New users in the Volunteer State can bet just $5 and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when they sign-up using the links on this page.

Virginia

Virginia became the 12th state to go live with DraftKings Sportsbook when it launched in January 2021. New users on the platform can gain $150 in bonus bets instantly after wagering $5 when they sign-up using the links on this page.

Vermont

DraftKings Vermont quietly launched in the early onset of 2024, officially going live on January 11. Quickly becoming one of the most popular online sportsbook operators in the state, the DraftKings Promo Code is on hand for new bettors in the Green Mountain State.

West Virginia

DraftKings West Virginia was launched with an online sports betting app on August 28, 2019, and currently offers a fantastic welcome offer for new users. Sign-up using the linked offers on this page to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Wyoming

DraftKings was the first online sportsbook to be launched in Wyoming when it went live on September 1, 2021. New users in Wyoming can secure the trademark DraftKings promo code offer to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when they click the linked promos on this page.

DraftKings Sportsbook deposit methods

Rest assured there are a plethora of ways to safely and securely deposit funds into your DraftKings Sportsbook account. Currently accepted DraftKings payment methods include:

Apple Pay

Bank Wire Transfer

Cash at Cage

Cash at Retail Stores

Credit Card

Debit Card

DraftKings Gift Card

Electronic Gift Card

Online Banking

PayPal

Play+ Prepaid Card

Venmo

VIP Preferred (e-check)

DraftKings Sportsbook withdrawal methods

DraftKings Sportsbook users also have a variety of methods available to receive payouts. The current withdrawal methods available on DraftKings are as follows:

Apple Pay

Bank Wire

Cash at Cage

Checks (by Mail)

Debit Card

Online Banking

PayPal

Play+ Prepaid Card

Trustly Verified Withdrawals

Venmo

VIP Preferred (e-check)

DraftKings customer support

If you are experiencing issues with the DraftKings Promo Code or with the DraftKings Sportsbook platform in general, there are multiple ways to access customer support. The easiest way is to go through the Chatbot.

Credit: DraftKings Credit: DraftKings

Simply type in whatever issues you may be experiencing to have the DraftKings Help Center assist you with resolving them. Additionally, DraftKings users can take up any of the following customer support contact methods:

Request a callback - If you’re a US-based Sportsbook or Casino customer, you can request a callback through the chatbot.

Leave a voicemail - If you’d like to leave a short voicemail for the DraftKings Customer Support team, you can give us a call at the phone number: 1 (855) 357-2377. In your voicemail, it is important to include your full name, phone number, and DraftKings username if you wish for a response from DraftKings Player Advocate.

Post by Mail - You can send mail to: DraftKings Customer Support, 222 Berkeley St, Boston, MA 02116

DraftKings Promo Code FAQ

Below are common questions associated with registering using the DraftKings Promo Code, unlocking bonus value, and regular wagering activity on the DraftKings app and platform:

What is the best DraftKings Promo Code?

The DraftKings Promo Code unlocks an offer for new users to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets instantly: The DraftKings Promo Code is fully guaranteed and currently live and available in 21 states throughout the country.

Where is the DraftKings Promo Code available?

The DraftKings Promo Code is currently available in 21 states including AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, LA, ME, MA, MI, NH, NJ, NY, NC, OR, PA, TN, VA, VM, WV, and WY: New users in the listed states can register for an account with the linked offers on this page and bet just $5 to receive $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Does DraftKings Sportsbook have promos and bonuses for existing users?

Yes, existing users can score a multitude of promos and bonuses on the DraftKings Sportsbook platform: Click on the Promos tab in the DraftKings Sportsbook app (or website) to view all the available offers.

What is the DraftKings Sportsbook minimum age?

This varies by state, in most instances the minimum sports betting age is 21 years old: However, there are multiple states where DraftKings Sportsbook is available to users 18 years and older. Be sure to check your state’s eligibility requirements before getting started with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Is DraftKings Sportsbook safe?

Yes, DraftKings Sportsbook is regulated by an official State Commission or Lottery body to ensure all operations are safe and secure: Eligible users can wager with confidence on the DraftKings platform knowing the sportsbook is totally legit.