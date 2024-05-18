Metro Atlanta

Ossoff receives long-awaited updates on post office woes

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy sent Jon Ossoff a lengthy letter addressing the problems at the Atlanta Regional Processing and Distribution Center in Palmetto.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy sent Jon Ossoff a lengthy letter addressing the problems at the Atlanta Regional Processing and Distribution Center in Palmetto.
By
49 minutes ago

It’s been weeks since Georgia senator Jon Ossoff began begging for answers about recent United States Postal Service failures. On Friday, he finally got them.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy sent Ossoff a lengthy letter addressing the problems at the Atlanta Regional Processing and Distribution Center in Palmetto after months of metro Atlanta residents complaining about late mail. The facility opened in February.

Local residents told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the issues have been burdensome. Some complained of not being able to send wedding invitations and birthday cards, while others struggled to make bill payments.

In DeJoy’s letter, he admitted to inadequacies at the Palmetto facility due to several changes being implemented.

“Unfortunately, the initiation of the Atlanta RPDC led to a significant drop in performance, which was unanticipated,” DeJoy wrote.

ExploreU.S. Postal Service will pause changes at processing plants until 2025

This week, in a letter addressed to Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), DeJoy agreed to pause the changes being made at some post office facilities until 2025. In that letter, DeJoy discussed the changes being made at nearly 60 mail processing facilities in the United States, including the one in Palmetto, and said USPS would take a closer look at its “Delivering for America” plan.

While those revisions will pause, DeJoy said that USPS will continue to make other improvements until the issues are fixed. Some of the changes include sending more than 100 personnel to make sure employees are adhering to new procedures, conducting operational meetings more often and increasing local trips to improve service.

“To address this challenge in a purposeful and deliberative manner, we will continue to devote substantial time, resources and attention until the facility and network improvements are performing to the intended specifications,” he said.

DeJoy’s letter is in response to a letter Ossoff sent May 9, when he asked for updates regarding improvements made since an April 16 committee hearing, where Ossoff battered him with questions.

At the time, the senator had requested that DeJoy respond within a week. Before receiving DeJoy’s letter, Ossoff made a statement calling him “incompetent.”

“Postmaster General DeJoy’s refusal to cooperate with basic Senate oversight is baffling and disturbing. It suggests that in addition to being incompetent at delivering the mail on time, he doesn’t care about the Georgians in distress as a result of his incompetence,” Ossoff said. “I will continue fighting for the Georgians suffering from the Postmaster General’s failure.”

DeJoy explained at the April committee hearing that the delays were the result of having to move 2,000 employees to the Palmetto facility from other locations, and that the postal service has “strict requirements as to when they move,” as well as “inbound transportation issues.”

ExploreOssoff demands quick update from postmaster general on mail delays

In the Friday letter, DeJoy also added that staffing problems should improve soon, stating that USPS continues to experience “poor and variable” employee availability at plants around the city.

“In the next two weeks, once we can complete the necessary steps to adjust and reorder scheduling and staffing, this issue should alleviate,” DeJoy wrote.

A chart showing service improvements in Georgia is also included in the letter. The data shows that performance in the state for first-class mail has improved from 36% during the week of April 9-16 to 64% as of Friday, DeJoy stated.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UPS, Coke and Home Depot shareholders try to force DEI changes

Atlanta officer arrested, accused of killing Lyft driver in Union City

Credit: John Spink

City opens investigation into Buckhead nightclub after deadly shooting

Credit: TNS

Emory hailed students’ award-winning app, then suspended them for it, suit says

Credit: TNS

Emory hailed students’ award-winning app, then suspended them for it, suit says

Credit: Ben Gray

‘Roger was better to America than America was to Roger,’ pastor says of slain airman
The Latest

Credit: John Spink

Showers throughout the day, but mostly during the afternoon, evening
1h ago
Workers vote to reject union at Mercedes-Benz in Alabama
Abdur-Rahman, Anderson, Carter all seek District 6 Fulton seat
Featured

8 places to meet people that aren’t dating apps or bars
15 things to do this weekend: Fests in Virginia-Highland, Roswell
Jimmy Carter’s church in rural South Georgia names its first woman pastor