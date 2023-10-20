The Jolt: Democratic state lawmakers renew calls for Medicaid expansion

The AJC’s Ariel Hart reports 1,343 uninsured adults enrolled in the waiver plan in the three months since it launched. That’s a fraction of the 90,000 that Kemp’s administration projected would sign up for what he framed as a conservative alternative to a full expansion.

Kemp’s office chalked up the slow goings to growing pains, indicating the governor would step up his efforts to sell the Georgia Pathways program to Georgians. He has long opposed a full expansion, labeling it too costly in the long term and inflexible.

Democrats, who have put Medicaid expansion at the center of their agenda, say it’s time to cut bait on Kemp’s alternative and grow the program so it can reach 370,000 of Georgia’s poorest adults.

“Georgia Pathways is the wrong path for Georgia,” said state Rep. Scott Holcomb, D-Atlanta, adding that “it makes no sense from an economic or policy perspective.”

“The results speak volumes,” said state Sen. Elena Parent of Atlanta, one of the top Democrats in the chamber. “Expand Medicaid now. We are years behind other states, but it’s not too late.”

“Real leaders admit when they are wrong and course correct,” said state Sen. Nabilah Islam Parkes, D-Lawrenceville. “Enough with being punitive. We need to fully expand Medicaid now.”

The renewed push begs an interesting question: With key Republicans already supportive of Medicaid expansion, could Kemp pull a second-term surprise and embrace such a change?

We don’t see any signs of that happening, at least not yet. Kemp and his advisers have said they want his program to be a conservative model for other states to follow. And his allies say it’s still too early for any sweeping conclusions.

ISRAEL DIVIDE. Gov. Brian Kemp took an unflinching pro-Israel stance in remarks Thursday about the Israel-Hamas war.

Asked by a Forbes reporter about the unfolding crisis, Kemp mentioned his economic development mission to Israel in May and focused on Hamas’ Oct. 7 sneak attacks on Israel that killed hundreds of civilians.

“It’s just a tragic situation. A tragic, inhumane loss of Israeli lives, and American lives, and other people. Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with the people of Israel during this really trying time,” Kemp said.

When asked of his decision to steer the state to buy $10 million in Israel bonds, Kemp added: “Anybody who knows me knows where my support has been and will be in the future.”

When asked how he’d sharpen the U.S. response to Palestinian civilians killed in Israel’s retaliatory strikes, Kemp sidestepped the question.

“I wouldn’t want to try to speculate or Monday morning quarterback,” he said.

ROUND THREE. The U.S. House didn’t hold a third vote on Rep. Jim Jordan’s speakership bid on Thursday. Instead, Republicans met in groups big and small behind closed doors — with tempers reportedly flaring to new heights between Jordan allies and detractors.

Jordan, R-Ohio, has scheduled a vote for 10 a.m. this morning anyway.

Georgia U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson put out a statement early Thursday calling Jordan a “bully” and saying he and his family faced death threats after the Republican voted Tuesday against making Jordan speaker.

“That is simply unacceptable, unforgivable, and will never be tolerated,” said Ferguson, who lives in The Rock.

Those comments indicate Ferguson is unlikely to reconsider his vote. In an interview Thursday with WDUN radio’s Martha Zoller, Ferguson’s GOP colleague in the Georgia delegation, Rep. Andrew Clyde of Athens, indicated Jordan’s detractors within the party share Ferguson’s sense of “anger, bitterness and vendetta” against the speaker nominee.

“We need to get over that,” said Clyde, a Jordan backer. “It’s going to take a little bit of time for that frustration to be vetted out, but we’ll get there.”

Count on another Georgia GOP member, Rep. Mike Collins of Jackson, to help us stay entertained in the meantime. Collins has posted several snarky memes related to the speaker vacancy in recent days. His good-natured social media trolling has coincided with the brief absence of his communications director, who took time off for her wedding.

POWELL TAKES A PLEA. On the day before jury selection was to begin in her 2020 election interference trial, attorney Sidney Powell took a plea deal.

Powell was indicted by a Fulton County grand jury in August along with former President Donald Trump and 17 others. She appeared in Fulton County Superior Court on Thursday to plead guilty to six misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties.

The AJC’s Tamar Hallerman, David Wickert and Chris Joyner write that Powell had originally been charged with felony racketeering and six other felony conspiracy counts for her alleged role in breaching the voting system in rural Coffee County after the 2020 election.

As part of the deal, Powell agreed to testify truthfully in the case and recorded a video statement with prosecutors. She will receive six years probation and pay a $6,000 fine and another $2,700 in restitution to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office to replace election equipment in Coffee County.

Powell also wrote a letter of apology to the citizens of Georgia.

Powell’s plea deal puts additional pressure on co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro, who was set to go to trial alongside her on Friday. Chesebro was charged for his role in Trump’s plan to use an alternate slate of Republican presidential electors to help overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

Powell and Chesebro were the only two charged in the sweeping Fulton RICO case who requested speedy trials.

LISTEN UP. The AJC’s politics team discussed Powell’s plea in the latest edition of the Politically Georgia podcast. The episode also includes an interview with state Rep. Esther Panitch, the lone Jewish member of the Georgia General Assembly. Panitch, D-Sandy Springs, shares her reaction to President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel earlier this week.

Listen and subscribe at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Play.

KEEP UP. Another Friday brings another brief recap of the week’s development in the Fulton County election interference case against former President Donald Trump and 18 others. Here’s what AJC journalists reported on the case this week.

You can stay on top of the case via the “Trump Georgia Indictment” section on AJC.com and by signing up for the “The Trump 19″ weekly newsletter.

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Joe Biden holds a U.S.-European Union summit at the White House with President Charles Michel of the European Council and President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission.

In the U.S. House, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has called a third speaker vote for 10 a.m.

The U.S. Senate is adjourned for the week.

SEE YOU IN COURT. Sapelo Island residents have expanded their challenge to a recent zoning decision by the McIntosh County Commission that allows larger houses on the coastal Georgia enclave. Sapelo is home to one of America’s last Gullah-Geechee communities.

The Brunswick News reports attorneys filed a writ of mandamus with the McIntosh Superior Court earlier this week alleging the zoning change is racially discriminatory. A writ of mandamus is meant to compel public officials to properly fulfill their official duties or correct an abuse of discretion.

The legal action comes as Sapelo residents and their advocates go door to door seeking signatures in support of a proposed voter referendum meant to overturn the zoning decision. The strategy is the same employed by Camden County residents who rallied against a proposed spaceport in 2022 and this year by opponents of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

PET PARTY. A reminder that first lady Marty Kemp’s annual pet adoption day happens Saturday morning at the Governor’s Mansion. Dogs, cats and a political operative or two will be on hand and ready for their forever homes.

Our resident animal rescue lover, reporter Maya T. Prabhu, is hoping to be there, too, to meet the kittens sponsored by her local Cobb County rescue group.

These @GAHomelessPets babies will be at the governor's mansion on Saturday looking for their forever homes. (This may be the trick to get me to attend one of these events - since my rescue group is supplying babies, I'm less likely to leave w/ another one!) #gapol #adoptdontshop https://t.co/GUqeG3HlQx — Maya T. Prabhu (@MayaTPrabhu) October 17, 2023

DOG OF THE DAY. Every day is an education when it comes to Jolt readers. For example, we had never heard of a French pointer until Jasmine Jensen landed in our inboxes.

This tall drink of water also taught us that hunting dogs without a quail hunt on the calendar will take up chipmunk patrols instead. A reliable source tells us this snap of Jasmine followed a successful day chasing the small rodents.

Jasmine calls Jolt subscriber John Jensen her person and they both live in lovely Monticello, Georgia.

