Georgia to buy $10M in Israel bonds in show of support after ‘evil’ attacks

Kemp’s office said Friday the $10 million was the highest available on the market and that it brings Georgia’s total investment in Israeli bonds to $25 million. In all, Georgia has purchased $50 million in Israeli bonds since Kemp took office, with half of the bonds now matured.

“Israel is one of Georgia’s strongest allies and greatest friends, and our support for its people as they endure horrific attacks from terrorists is unwavering,” Kemp said. “Purchasing these bonds is just the latest expression of that support.”

Kemp earlier condemned the terrorist attacks on Israel and criticized former President Donald Trump for heaping praise on Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group that is a sworn enemy of Israel and a key Hamas ally.

He also ordered that American and Georgia flags be flown at half-staff until sunset Saturday to honor the 22 Americans killed in the attacks by Hamas terrorists.

The governor led a state delegation to Israel over the summer, where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, toured military bases and spoke with corporate and civic leaders.

“Though this conflict was not of Israel’s choosing, we know they will be victorious in this fight against evil and those who seek its destruction,” said Kemp, who urged Georgians to pray for Israel’s “swift victory.”

Georgia lawmakers could soon consider other efforts to reinforce the state’s support for Israel.

Sen. Jason Anavitarte, one of the chamber’s top-ranking Republicans, said Senate leaders plan to introduce legislation to “ban Iranian interests and businesses” from doing business with Georgia.

“We should do everything we can to support Israel, big and small,” said Anavitarte.

The Georgia legislation would be modeled after a 2022 measure designed to ban companies “owned or operated” by the Chinese government from seeking state contracts. Firms that lie about their affiliation face a fine of at least $250,000.