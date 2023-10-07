Georgia leaders condemn surprise Hamas assault on Israel

Georgia leaders condemned the surprise attack on Israel by Palestinian militants from Gaza who launched thousands of rockets, kidnapped civilians and soldiers and invaded Israeli towns and military bases on Saturday as Jews celebrated a major religious holiday.

Gov. Brian Kemp, who led a state delegation to Israel in May, called the invasion an “egregious act of war upon one of our nation’s greatest allies” as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to inflict an “unprecedented price” on the Hamas terror group.

House Speaker Jon Burns said he “witnessed the resilience and determination of the Jewish people” during that visit. He added: “As with previous acts of violence against the nation, Israel will prevail. We stand with them today - and always.”

Democratic state Rep. Esther Panitch, the lone Jewish member of the Georgia Legislature, said she backed Israel’s right to “take any action necessary in the face of this heinous terror” after an attack that was carried out during the holiday of Simchat Torah. She called on other Georgia politicians to follow suit.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, a potential candidate for statewide office, inveighed against the “unprovoked terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel, who has every right to defend herself from the violence being perpetrated against her.”

Other top Democrats used similar language. U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, who chairs the Democratic Party of Georgia, recently returned from a congressional delegation mission to Israel with McBath. She also said she is “committed to Israel’s fundamental right to defend itself.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Their remarks echoed President Joe Biden, who condemned “this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza” and said Israel “has a right to defend itself and its people” amid an attack that has evokes memories of the Yom Kippur War in 1973 that caught Israel off guard.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock said he was “deeply saddened and alarmed” by the assault on Israel, stopping short of specifically criticizing Hamas.

“We must condemn terrorism in all its forms,” he said. “Praying for the victims of this disturbing violence and that peace may prevail.”

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, the first Jewish senator in Georgia history, was on a trade delegation to China and didn’t immediately comment.

Georgia GOP chair Josh McKoon’s response to the violence took a more political tone.

In a statement with Chuck Berk, the local chair of the Republican Jewish Coalition, McKoon invoked Biden’s deal with Iran, a Hamas ally, that released $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds for humanitarian purposes in exchange for five Americans held in Tehran.

“We stand with Israel which has every right to defend her sovereignty,” they said in the statement. “It is, however, a terrible reality that they are having to do so in part because of Joe Biden’s ransom payments.”