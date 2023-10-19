BreakingNews
BREAKING: Sidney Powell reaches plea deal in Trump case

Updated 30 minutes ago
Attorney Sidney Powell has reached a plea deal with prosecutors in the Fulton County election probe.

Powell was charged with racketeering and other counts for her role in a Coffee County election system data breach. Under a deal announced Thursday in Fulton County Superior Court, she will receive six years probation and pay a $6,000 fine. She also agreed to pay $2,700 in restitution to the state and to testify truthfully in the case. And Powell wrote a letter of apology to the citizens of Georgia.

It’s a major development in a case that also has seen charges against former President Donald Trump and 17 other defendants.

Powell was set to go to trial this month for her role in the Coffee County data breach.

On Jan. 7, 2021, computer analysts from an Atlanta tech firm visited the Coffee County election office and “stole data, including ballot images, voting equipment software and personal voter information,” according to the Fulton County indictment.

Court records show the tech firm kept Powell informed of its progress and billed her for the Coffee operation. Three others also have been charged in the incident – apparently an effort to prove Trump’s false election fraud claims.

Powell had denied participating in the data breach and said it wasn’t illegal anyway – she said Coffee County officials authorized the voting system review.

But on Thursday she pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties. Powell was set to go to trial on seven felony charges, along with attorney Kenneth Chesebro.

Chesebro was charged for his role in Trump’s plan to use Republican presidential electors to help overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. A lawyer for Chesebro did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

