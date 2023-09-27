BreakingNews
Gwinnett police: Drivers were racing at more than 100 mph before 5 teens killed

Sapelo Island's Gullah Geechee residents push for zoning referendum

Groups circulating petitions in effort to attract enough signatures to put revised development law on voter ballots

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By
1 hour ago
Sapelo Island residents want more than a say in a recent controversial zoning ordinance decision that opens their oceanside community to bigger and taller housing.

They want a vote.

A coalition of community groups working under the name Keep Sapelo Geechee have launched a petition drive that could ultimately overturn a zoning change approved by the McIntosh County Commission earlier this month. If the petition attracts enough valid signatures, the county could be forced to hold a referendum on the revised ordinance, which provides for construction of homes of up to nearly twice the square footage as previously allowed.

The strategy mirrors that employed by Camden County residents in 2022 to block a proposed spaceport along the Georgia coast. Groups opposing the project collected enough petition signatures — 20% of registered voters in the county — to get it on the ballot, and 72% of voters rejected the spaceport.

More recently, activist groups in Atlanta have sought a referendum on the same premise to halt construction on the city’s public safety training center, which opponents call “Cop City.” Petitioners collected more than 116,000 signatures for that effort.

Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current GA

Credit: Jeffery M. Glover/ The Current GA

The Keep Sapelo Geechee petitioners need 2,045 signatures based on the county’s 10,222 registered voters. Signatories must include a physical address that matches their voter registration information on the petitions.

Sapelo Island and its lone town, Hog Hammock, sit at the eastern edge of McIntosh County, a coastal area known for its shrimping boat fleet located between Savannah and Brunswick. Hog Hammock was established in the 1850s by the Gullah Geechee, formerly enslaved West Africans who once worked at Sapelo’s Spalding Plantation. Those residents and their descendants would accumulate 434 acres on the isolated barrier island.

Today, about 40 Gullah Geechee make up the majority of Hog Hammock’s full-time residents. There are about 325 privately owned parcels in Hog Hammock.

The rest of Sapelo’s 16,000 acres are state-owned and undeveloped beyond a lighthouse, a mansion once owned by tobacco baron R.J. Reynolds, a campground and a marine research institute operated by the University of Georgia.

