Georgia’s plan to expand Medicaid enrolls fewer than 2,000 so far

Enrollment launched July 1. Kemp aides recently forecasted that of 370,000 poor uninsured Georgians, 90,000 would ultimately fulfill the requirements for work or activities to qualify for the coverage.

The AJC has reached out to the governor’s office for comment.

The plan, called Georgia Pathways to Coverage, aims to address the state’s problem with uninsured poor adults. Georgia has the third worst rate in the nation of uninsured people.

Under the Affordable Care Act, people below the poverty line make too little money to qualify for health insurance credits on the Affordable Care Act marketplace exchange. So the ACA encouraged states to expand Medicaid to all of them. Most states have done that. That also brings in major federal subsidies to a state, with Washington paying 90% of the cost.

But Kemp has rejected the federal Medicaid expansion offer. Instead, he worked with the Trump administration to develop his own program. It limits expansion to people who can prove they work 80 hours a month, or perform other specified activities. Their aim is to encourage people to improve their lives by working, attending school, or doing other activities, and then move up into the workforce where private health insurance would become available.

But the state’s plan would not cover, for example, a poor single mom who can’t afford child care and stays home to watch her children.

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.