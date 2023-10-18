Drew Ferguson backs away from supporting Jim Jordan for House speaker

Georgia Rep. Drew Ferguson was among the Republicans who flipped to supporting others in today’s second round of voting, making the math even less favorable in Jordan’s favor.

Ferguson and every other member of Georgia’s delegation were among the 200 Republicans who supported Jordan during Tuesday’s vote. But with 20 Republicans refusing to back him then, he failed to win the 217 majority vote needed to become speaker.

Ferguson, who lives in The Rock, voted today in favor of Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

During the first round of voting on Tuesday, all nine Republicans in Georgia’s delegation backed Jordan. Meanwhile, the state’s five Democrats voted with everyone in their party to back their leader, New York’s Hakeem Jeffries.

Opposition to Jordan appears to fall into two camps. The first is Republicans from swing districts, and some veteran lawmakers who are uncomfortable with the next speaker coming from the far-right and with a reputation of being an agitator. In the second camp are and others who are less concerned about his record and more critical of his actions since Kevin McCarthy was removed as speaker on Oct. 3.

On that day, eight conservatives voted with Democrats on Oct. 3 to remove Kevin McCarthy from the speakership. A majority of Republicans voted to nominate Scalise as his successor, but he abandoned his bid after it became clear he could not get 217 Republicans to back in.

There are some Republicans who don’t think the small minority responsible for McCarthy’s ouster and who blocked Majority Leader Steve Scalise from replacing him should be rewarded by allowing their preferred candidate, Jordan, to get the job.

He arrived in Congress in 2007 as a conservative firebrand who founded the House Freedom Caucus, in part to be a thorn in the side of GOP leadership. Over the years, he has risen the ranks and toned down his rhetoric. But he remains a darling of the far right, his speakership bid is vigorously backed by conservative activists and Republicans aligned with former President Donald Trump.

Jordan has faced criticism for voting to overturn the 2020 election and spreading former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods. He was also accused by former Ohio State University wrestlers of failing to protect them from a sexual predator while he served as an assistant coach of the team decades ago. More recently, he voted against stopgap funding to avoid a government shutdown, and he has questioned continued support for Ukraine.

After his defeat on Tuesday, Jordan spent the evening in meetings with hopes of flipping enough of his critics to achieve the support needed to reach a majority vote in a second round of ballot. Republicans have struggled to find a replacement for McCarthy that can get enough votes to win. With just a four-seat majority, just a small amount of defections can derail a GOP candidate.