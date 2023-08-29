Reporter

Adam Van Brimmer covers politics and Coastal Georgia news for the AJC. Adam joined the AJC in 2023 and has previously written for the Savannah Morning News, the Virgin Islands Daily News and the Athens (Ohio) Messenger. Adam has worked in most corners of the newsroom, from sports to business to government. Adam is a four-time winner of the Otis A. Brumby Trophy, presented annually to Georgia's top opinion columnist by the Georgia Press Association. He is a graduate of Ohio University and grew up in the rural countryside near Columbus, Ohio.

Latest from Adam Van Brimmer