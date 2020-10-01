Ninety-six ways to celebrate Jimmy Carter

No. 2

Relive Carter’s early political career with this photo gallery (up to 1974)

No. 3

Remember the time “Carter for cancer survivor” yard signs covered Plains (2019)

President Jimmy Carter shakes hands as he arrives at a birthday party for his wife Rosalynn in 2015 in Plains. (Ben Gray / bgray@ajc.com)

No. 4

Why so many who have met Carter consider him “the people’s president” (2019)

No. 5

A bill inspired by Carter’s cancer treatment became law (2016)

No. 6

Jimmy and Rosalynn celebrated 74 years of marriage this year (2020)

No. 7

Carter urged the U.S. to become great again by embracing human rights (2018)

No. 8

Relive the moment when Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize (2002)

No. 9

Carter won three Grammy Awards, his third for the audiobook “Faith: A Journey for All” (2019)

No. 10

He urged Carter Center donors to redirect their money to fighting coronavirus (2020)

No. 11

Watch the Carters sing “Amazing Grace” with Willie Nelson in concert (2018)

President Jimmy Carter kisses his wife Rosalynn on the "Kiss Cam" during Braves game at Turner Field in 2015. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

No. 12

Jimmy and Rosalynn get caught on the Braves' “kiss cam” (2015)

No. 13

Carter offered President Trump some friendly advice – “tell the truth” (2017)

No. 14

He held an anti-racism summit to heal rifts in Baptist churches (2016)

No. 15

The time Carter announced that his cancer was gone (2016)

No. 16

The story of how the Carter Presidential Center opened (1986)

No. 17

A painting by Carter fetched more than a half-million dollars at a fundraiser (2017)

No. 18

Celebrating 35 years of the Carters building homes for Habitat for Humanity (2018)

No. 19

Watch the documentary “Jimmy Carter, Rock & Roll President” (2020)

No. 20

Plains became a National Historic Site (1985)

No. 21

Carter returned to teaching Sunday school after his brain surgery (2019)

Jill Stuckey places "Jimmy Carter for Cancer Survivor" signs in downtown Plains in 2015. (Ben Gray / bgray@ajc.com)

No. 22

Carter called on the nation to address police brutality (2020)

No. 23

Carter first marked Women’s History Week (later Month) (1980)

No. 24

The time Carter helped give Gregg Allman an honorary degree (2016)

No. 25

When Carter won an award from former political rival Gerald Ford’s foundation (2017)

No. 26

Carter returned to work fighting Guinea worm disease (2017)

No. 27

There was a time Carter seemed to be having more fun around Atlanta than anyone (2016)

No. 28

Carter called for the expansion of vote-by-mail access (2020)

No. 29

Remembering Jimmy Carter’s early years growing up in Plains, Ga. (up to 1952)

Guests line up to attend Sunday school — and to meet Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter — at Maranatha Baptist Church, in Plains in 2019. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis / AP Credit: John Amis / AP

No. 30

Attend Sunday school with Carter at Maranatha Baptist Church (2018)

No. 31

Jimmy and Rosalynn joined David Letterman to build Habitat homes in Indiana (2018)

No. 32

Carter was honored for appointing women, African-Americans to the federal bench (2019)

No. 33

A story about Carter shaking everyone’s hands on a (pre-pandemic) flight (2017)

No. 34

Carter presented Bob Dylan with a MusiCares award (2015)

No. 35

Read the new Carter biography by Jonathan Alter (2020)

No. 36

The AJC followed the Carters on a visit to the aquarium and botanical gardens (2019)

No. 37

There was that time Carter said he got tenure at Emory “after 33 books” (2019)

No. 38

Relive memories of Carter’s inauguration (1977)

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter walk down Pennsylvania Avenue after his inauguration in 1977. Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

No. 39

The Carters helped build 150 Habitat homes in Canada (2017)

No. 40

The time Carter joked that he might run for president in 2020 (2018)

No. 41

Celebrating Jimmy and Rosalynn’s 70-plus year marriage (2019)

No. 42

A class of students created raps about Jimmy Carter (2020)

No. 43

Carter became a National Park Service honorary park ranger (2018)

No. 44

When Carter became the oldest living former president (2019)

No. 45

A behind-the-scenes look at Carter preparing for Sunday school (2014)

No. 46

Georgians share their stories of meeting President Carter (2019)

No. 47

Carter explains how the Allman Brothers “put me in the White House” (2016)

President Jimmy Carter and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Gregg Allman embrace while Allman receives an honorary degree at Mercer University in 2016. (JASON VORHEES/THE MACON TELEGRAPH VIA AP) Credit: Jason Vorhees Credit: Jason Vorhees

No. 48

Carter said staying quiet about racism equaled accepting it (2016)

No. 49

He warned the U.S. to not abandon human rights (2016)

No. 50

Remembering Jimmy’s mother Lillian Gordy Carter (2019)

No. 51

Carter’s alma mater dedicated a plaza to him (2017)

No. 52

Relive the night that Carter won the presidency (1976)

No. 53

The Carters spoke virtually to the Democratic National Convention (2020)

No. 54

The story behind the smiling peanut roadside attraction in Plains (2019)

No. 55

Playboy magazine interviewed Carter about lust and other subjects (1976)

No. 56

Plan your visit to the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in Plains (2019)

President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter raise a wall as they help build a Habitat for Humanity house in Violet, Louisiana, in 2007. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

No. 57

The Carters joined Paula Deen for a painting lesson (2019)

No. 58

When the Carters led the July 4 parade down Peachtree Street (1981)

No. 59

The Carters get caught on the “kiss cam” at a Hawks game (2019)

No. 60

Hear Jimmy Carter discuss his proudest moments (2018)

No. 61

Get to know Jimmy Carter’s other family members (2017)

No. 62

The time Carter learned the Civil War history of the Carter Center site (2018)

Carter Center missions have sent Jimmy and Rosalynn Carte around the world for almost 35 years, such as this trip to observe elections in Indonesia in 1999. (The Carter Center) Credit: TCC Credit: TCC

No. 63

Carter had hip surgery and recovered (2019)

No. 64

Relive Carter’s presidential years, in photos (2020)

Nos. 65-69

Relive Carter’s former birthday parties: Turning 95 (2019)

Happy birthday! Carter turns 94 (2018)

Happy birthday! Carter turns 93 (2017)

Carter’s 90th birthday celebration at the Carter Center (2014)

Carter’s 90th birthday celebration in Plains (2014)

No. 70

Watch Carter’s commencement speech at Liberty University (2019)

No. 71

Take a virtual tour of Plains and see Carter’s boyhood home (2008)

No. 72

Carter paid tribute to a reporter who exposed election fraud (2019)

No. 73

Plan a visit to the Carter Presidential Center (2019)

No. 74

The time Ted Turner and Hank Aaron honored the Carters (2018)

No. 75

The time Carter said he might not have been president if Twitter had been around (2017)

President Jimmy Carter speaks during an dedication ceremony at the Carter Center in 2014. (HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

No. 76

Carter helped generate 50% of electricity for Plains using solar panels (2017)

No. 77

Read an excerpt from Carter’s book “Faith: A Journey for All” (2018)

No. 78

The time Carter attended the funeral of President George H. W. Bush (2018)

No. 79

When Carter gave advice to all the 2020 presidential candidates (2018)

No. 80

Learn the truth behind the “killer rabbit” story (1979)

No. 81

Watch Carter’s speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention (2016)

No. 82

Hear praise for Carter from international aid workers (2015)

No. 83

Watch Plains residents show support for Carter as he battled cancer (2018)

No. 84

The time a mysterious donor gave a half-million dollars to the Carters' Habitat project (2017)

No. 85

Carter praised the opening of dialog with North Korea (2018)

No. 86

See one of Carter’s annual Town Hall meetings with Emory freshmen (2016)

President Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn, and members of their family attend the Sunday morning service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in 2018. (Hyosub Shin / hshin@ajc.com)

No. 87

Read a Q&A with Carter about his book “A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety” (2019)

No. 88

Bernie Sanders discussed human rights with Carter (2017)

No. 89

Argentina honored Carter with the country’s highest award (2017)

No. 90

Remembering five times that Carter broke the internet (2018)

No. 91

The time Ebenezer Baptist Church praised Carter as a “living example of the Gospel” (2018)

No. 92

Carter offered to talk with North Korea (2017)

No. 93

Remembering 13 ways that Carter changed the world (2017)

No. 94

The time Carter received well wishes from around the world after his hospitalization (2017)

No. 95

Read one more quick sketch of a life well lived (2018)

And finally,

No. 96

Bookmark this page to get the latest Jimmy Carter news.