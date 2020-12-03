X

Jimmy Carter joins other ex-presidents encouraging COVID vaccine use

President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn bow in prayer along with members and visitors during the worship service at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia on Sunday, June 9, 2019, less than a month after the 39th U.S. president and Plains native fell, breaking his hip. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

News | 1 hour ago
By Ernie Suggs, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A day after America witnessed its worst day in coronavirus-related deaths, Jimmy Carter joined three other living former presidents Thursday in encouraging Americans to get a COVID-19 vaccination shot as soon as it becomes available.

In a statement, Carter said that he and his wife, Rosalynn, “are in full support of COVID-19 vaccine efforts and encourage everyone who is eligible to get immunized as soon as it becomes available in their communities.”

Carter’s office didn’t confirm whether he planned to get the vaccine. Carter is 96 years old.

Rosalynn Carter, who is 93, was a staunch advocate for vaccines as Georgia’s First Lady and subsequently co-founded Vaccinate Your Family in 1991 to ensure equitable access to immunizations.

Earlier Thursday, former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all agreed to get vaccinated ― in front of television cameras if they had to ― to instill confidence in Americans who have watched more than 270,000 people in the country die from the coronavirus.

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2010, file photo President Barack Obama, center, walks out of the Oval Office of the White House with former Presidents Bill Clinton, left, and George W. Bush, right, to deliver remarks in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. Three former presidents say they'd be willing to take a coronavirus vaccine publicly, once one becomes available, to encourage all Americans to get inoculated against a disease that has already killed more than 273,000 people nationwide. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

On Wednesday, more than 2,770 Americans died of COVID-19, a grim record. But in a November Gallup poll, 42% of Americans said they didn’t plan to receive a coronavirus vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the nation’s top infectious disease expert, also said that he would be willing to be vaccinated on camera.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appears at a news conference about the coronavirus at the White House in Washington on April 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Credit: Andrew Harnik

Earlier this week, Centers for Disease Control vaccine advisers voted 13-1 to recommend that health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities be first in line for any coronavirus vaccines that get emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

