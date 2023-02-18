Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter receives outpouring of social media love after hospice news
Former President Jimmy Carter received an outpouring of love from around the nation Saturday after his eponymous...
Credit: TNS
Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care
Former President Jimmy Carter, the Georgia native who is the longest living president in U.S. history, has decided...
Credit: AP
Naval Academy building renamed in honor of Jimmy Carter
The U.S. Navy has renamed a building at the Naval Academy to honor former President Jimmy Carter.
Featured
More news
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter talk about what 75 years of love accomplishes
Jimmy Carter won the presidency and a Nobel Peace Prize. But the best thing ever to happen to him, he says, occurred on...
Credit: Billy Downs
The official state song of Georgia was a clue on Final Jeopardy, linked to Jimmy Carter
“Georgia on My Mind,” most often associated with the singer Ray Charles, was the answer to a clue Friday on Jeopardy...
Why the Carters look so tiny in their photo with the Bidens
Who said the camera never lies? A photo released by the Carter Center on Monday had many doing a double take.
Credit: courtesy of The Carter Center
New photo shows happy reunion of Pres. Biden’s visit with Carters in Georgia
The Carter Center tweeted out a photo Monday night of President Joe Biden’s and first lady Jill Biden’s visit with...
Credit: AJC file photo
Biden to meet with Jimmy Carter in Plains during Georgia swing this week
President Joe Biden will meet with former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, during a swing through Georgia...
Credit: TNS
Jimmy Carter on death of Walter Mondale: ‘the best vice president’
Former President Jimmy Carter reacted Monday to the death of his former vice president Walter Mondale, calling him a “a...
Credit: Pattiz brothers
New documentary, ‘Carterland,’ re-evaluates Jimmy Carter’s presidency
“Carterland,” a new documentary that looks at the Jimmy Carter presidency, opens with a frank monologue from Carter’s...
Credit: TNS
Jimmy Carter speaks out against Georgia voting restriction bills
Former President Jimmy Carter said Tuesday that Georgia legislators shouldn’t “turn back the clock” by passing bills...
Credit: contributed
Carter Center says its China-focused mission promotes democracy, not propaganda
The Carter Center’s chief executive says Republicans are criticizing the think tank’s relationship with China based on...
Credit: Branden Camp
Georgia GOP congressmen accuse the Carter Center of cultivating ties to China
WASHINGTON — The Republican Party’s anti-China strategy has landed on a new target: former President Jimmy Carter’s...
Carter Center reports progress in goal to eliminate Guinea worm disease
Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s orange glow Saturday will not mean the space station-like building is about to take off.
Jimmy Carter recorded a video message for Hank Aaron’s funeral
Former President Jimmy Carter delivered a message by video Wednesday during Hank Aaron’s funeral in Atlanta.