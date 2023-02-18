Dark Mode Toggle

COMPLETE COVERAGE: News, galleries and videos on Jimmy Carter
Find complete coverage from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the nation’s oldest living president and former...
1h ago

Jimmy Carter receives outpouring of social media love after hospice news
Former President Jimmy Carter received an outpouring of love from around the nation Saturday after his eponymous...
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care
Former President Jimmy Carter, the Georgia native who is the longest living president in U.S. history, has decided...
6h ago

Credit: AP

Naval Academy building renamed in honor of Jimmy Carter
The U.S. Navy has renamed a building at the Naval Academy to honor former President Jimmy Carter.
Featured

Credit: National Archives

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on

Credit: Barry Rosen

Iran embassy hostage documentary comes to Atlanta’s Carter Center

Happy birthday, Mr. President: Greetings fill social media for Jimmy Carter

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy forever

Jimmy Carter: Man of the People

Credit: Curtis Compton

Ninety-eight ways to celebrate Jimmy Carter

Credit: Associated Press

The impact of Gov. Jimmy Carter can still be seen in Georgia politics today
Credit: Associated Press

After winding history, Japanese peace bell to toll at Carter Center
As Carter Center turns 40, a growing focus on U.S. elections
Carters attend Plains Peanut Festival in style with ’46 RAG
How Jimmy Carter is remembering Queen Elizabeth
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
Carter Center sees hope in fewest cases ever of Guinea worm disease
Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter mark quiet New Year’s Eve in Georgia
Jimmy Carter: Desmond Tutu ‘offered us a spiritual message that is eternal’
45 years ago, Jimmy Carter was elected president
Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates 97th birthday
Jimmy Carter is now a comic book hero

Family, friends remember Annette Carter
Here’s how to wish Jimmy Carter a happy 97th birthday
Video: Mike Luckovich cartoon marks Carters’ 75th wedding anniversary
Carters celebrated at 75th wedding anniversary bash in Plains
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter talk about what 75 years of love accomplishes
Jimmy Carter won the presidency and a Nobel Peace Prize. But the best thing ever to happen to him, he says, occurred on...

Credit: Billy Downs

The official state song of Georgia was a clue on Final Jeopardy, linked to Jimmy Carter
“Georgia on My Mind,” most often associated with the singer Ray Charles, was the answer to a clue Friday on Jeopardy...

Why the Carters look so tiny in their photo with the Bidens
Who said the camera never lies? A photo released by the Carter Center on Monday had many doing a double take.

Credit: courtesy of The Carter Center

New photo shows happy reunion of Pres. Biden’s visit with Carters in Georgia
The Carter Center tweeted out a photo Monday night of President Joe Biden’s and first lady Jill Biden’s visit with...

Credit: AJC file photo

Biden to meet with Jimmy Carter in Plains during Georgia swing this week
President Joe Biden will meet with former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, during a swing through Georgia...

Credit: TNS

Jimmy Carter on death of Walter Mondale: ‘the best vice president’
Former President Jimmy Carter reacted Monday to the death of his former vice president Walter Mondale, calling him a “a...

Credit: Pattiz brothers

New documentary, ‘Carterland,’ re-evaluates Jimmy Carter’s presidency
“Carterland,” a new documentary that looks at the Jimmy Carter presidency, opens with a frank monologue from Carter’s...

Credit: TNS

Jimmy Carter speaks out against Georgia voting restriction bills
Former President Jimmy Carter said Tuesday that Georgia legislators shouldn’t “turn back the clock” by passing bills...

Credit: contributed

Carter Center says its China-focused mission promotes democracy, not propaganda
The Carter Center’s chief executive says Republicans are criticizing the think tank’s relationship with China based on...

Credit: Branden Camp

Georgia GOP congressmen accuse the Carter Center of cultivating ties to China
WASHINGTON — The Republican Party’s anti-China strategy has landed on a new target: former President Jimmy Carter’s...

Carter Center reports progress in goal to eliminate Guinea worm disease
Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s orange glow Saturday will not mean the space station-like building is about to take off.

Jimmy Carter recorded a video message for Hank Aaron’s funeral
Former President Jimmy Carter delivered a message by video Wednesday during Hank Aaron’s funeral in Atlanta.
