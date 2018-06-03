What to know about the Jimmy Carter Smiling Peanut

Caption

The sculpture was made with wooden hoops, chicken wires and aluminum foil, according to the New York Times, and it turned out to be a hit.

Carter not only won in his hometown but also in every other county in The Peach State. The triumph ultimately helped him beat incumbent Gerald Ford to become the 39th U.S. president.

Today, the statue sits near Route 45 right outside of Plains. It initially sat at the city's train depot but had to be repaired and moved after a driver accidentally struck it in 2000, Time reported.

Despite the fender bender, the Smiling Peanut is still popular long after Carter's presidency. It's the second largest peanut in the world, Roadside America said, and it is thought to be "the most photographed thing in Plains."

