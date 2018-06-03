What to know about the Jimmy Carter Smiling Peanut

There are a ton of fun, roadside attractions throughout Georgia. However, there is one that stands out thanks to its uncanny resemblance to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.
The Smiling Peanut has been a staple in the state for more than four decades. Located in Carter's hometown of Plains, the 13-foot statue made its debut in 1976.
It was commissioned by the Indiana Democratic Party as a part of Carter's presidential campaign, according to Time.
The fixture gave a nod to the city's affinity for peanuts and Carter's previous career as a peanut farmer. It also intentionally mimicked the politician's big smile.
The sculpture was made with wooden hoops, chicken wires and aluminum foil, according to the New York Times, and it turned out to be a hit.
Carter not only won in his hometown but also in every other county in The Peach State. The triumph ultimately helped him beat incumbent Gerald Ford to become the 39th U.S. president.
Today, the statue sits near Route 45 right outside of Plains. It initially sat at the city's train depot but had to be repaired and moved after a driver accidentally struck it in 2000, Time reported.
Despite the fender bender, the Smiling Peanut is still popular long after Carter's presidency. It's the second largest peanut in the world, Roadside America said, and it is thought to be "the most photographed thing in Plains."
