Guide to visiting the Carter Presidential Center

The museum's hours are 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-4:45 p.m.on Sunday. The library's hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

January 11, 2017, Atlanta - Former President Jimmy Carter, right, and Dr. Donald Hopkins, left, give a tour of a new section of the Carter Museum devoted to disease eradication in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 11, 2017. The Carter Center has aided in the near extinction of the Guinea worm where only 25 cases exist today. (DAVID BARNES / DAVID.BARNES@AJC.COM) David Barnes

Cost: Admission to the museum is $12 for adults; $10 for seniors (ages 60 or older), military and college students; and free to children ages 16 and younger.

Some quick history: The complex first opened in 1986, and the library was substantially renovated and then reopened in 2009. The land on which it all sits was a part of General Sherman's headquarters during the Civil War's Battle of Atlanta.

Carter's vision of the presidential center was as a peaceful place, like Camp David, "where seemingly unresolvable international conficts could be worked out through mediation ... (with) a policy center where scholars could seek solutions to issues of human rights, arms control, hunger, health, environment and world peace," the AJC's Howard Pousner wrote in 1986.

What to see: The library and museum together comprise almost 70,000 square feet of space, including more than 15,000 square feet of exhibit space and about 27 million pages of White House material during Carter's presidency as well as 500,000 photographs and hundreds of hours of film, audio and video.

The library also hosts ongoing special events — some of them free. It's a regular stop for authors on tour, for instance.

The museum also includes a permanent exhibit of significant events from Carter's life and career; an exact replica of the Oval Office, down to the furnishings, from his 1976-1981 presidency; and his Nobel Peace Prize, awarded in 2002.

But the grounds and gardens that surround the center can be equally attractive to visitors. They are open to the public 6 a.m.-9 p.m. April-October and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. November-March.

The grounds include several distinctive features (and two lakes!), such as a display of all 50 U.S. flags and "Sightless Among Miracles," a sculpture depicting a child leading a blind man which represents the Carter Center's efforts to combat river blindness. Click here to learn more about the grounds.

