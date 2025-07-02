Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were: 4, 5, 8, 8, 9
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:

4, 5, 8, 8, 9

(four, five, eight, eight, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening

1h ago

Jorge Soler activated by Angels for series against Braves, his former team

2h ago

Featured

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. (center) is flanked by GOP whip Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. (left) and Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, as Thune speak to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Earlier Tuesday, the Senate passed the budget reconciliation package of President Donald Trump's signature bill of big tax breaks and spending cuts. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Credit: AP

Senate GOP passes budget bill Democrats describe as ‘a catastrophe’

Republicans in the U.S. Senate have passed the “big, beautiful bill” championed by President Donald Trump, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tiebreaking vote.

State Farm Arena top 5 globally in box office — behind only Sphere, MSG in U.S.

State Farm Arena brought in about $76.2 million across 60 events.

At a store that never closes, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch

At JJ Food Mart on the west side of Atlanta, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch. If you misbehave, Connell Daniels Jr. might put you on Instagram.