Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating

When former President Jimmy Carter turns 99 on Sunday, his family plans a quiet day at his home, but neighbors in South Georgia and the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta have planned a weekend of events for the public to mark the milestone.

The Carter Center is creating a digital mosaic “painting” of Carter made up of thousands of photographs and videos sent in from supporters and admirers of the former president.

Some events celebrating Carter’s 99th birthday at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum will be held on Saturday. Visitors will enjoy birthday cake, sign a birthday card and participate in other activities, including painting, trivia games and watching the film “All The President’s Men.”

The Atlanta-based library has helped organize a naturalization swearing-in ceremony for 99 new Americans on Sunday.

Residents in Plains will pay tribute to Carter around the rural Georgia town, according to Jill Stuckey, the superintendent of Jimmy Carter National Historical Park, although the possible government shutdown Sunday is complicating plans.

