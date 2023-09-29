Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating

BreakingNews
By AJC Staff
40 minutes ago
When former President Jimmy Carter turns 99 on Sunday, his family plans a quiet day at his home, but neighbors in South Georgia and the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta have planned a weekend of events for the public to mark the milestone.

The Carter Center is creating a digital mosaic “painting” of Carter made up of thousands of photographs and videos sent in from supporters and admirers of the former president.

Some events celebrating Carter’s 99th birthday at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum will be held on Saturday. Visitors will enjoy birthday cake, sign a birthday card and participate in other activities, including painting, trivia games and watching the film “All The President’s Men.”

The Atlanta-based library has helped organize a naturalization swearing-in ceremony for 99 new Americans on Sunday.

Residents in Plains will pay tribute to Carter around the rural Georgia town, according to Jill Stuckey, the superintendent of Jimmy Carter National Historical Park, although the possible government shutdown Sunday is complicating plans.

The AJC has published a number of articles in advance of Carter’s birthday, and our journalists will be covering events in Plains and Atlanta this weekend across all of our platforms, including AJC.com, our app and ePaper and print editions.

On social media: Follow @AJC on X, formerly known as Twitter and Facebook; also @ajcnews on Instagram.

#JimmyCarter99: Marking a milestone birthday

Former President Jimmy Carter turns 99 on Oct. 1. Read more of our coverage:

Jimmy Carter, turning 99 in hospice, savors faith, family, tributes. Former president and wife Rosalynn spending their days at home in Plains, Georgia. By Ernie Suggs.

Jimmy Carter closes in on decades-long goal: Eradicating Guinea worm. Former president has played pivotal role in fight against neglected tropical diseases. By Katherine Landergan.

Living in houses Jimmy built. Atlantans recall how the Carters helped them through Habitat for Humanity. By Matt Kempner

Tributes pour in for former President Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday. Actors, comedians, musicians, famous and unfamous, praise longest-living former president on social media. By Jeremy Redmon

Ninety-nine ways to celebrate Jimmy Carter. We made a birthday list. By Pete Corson and Ernie Suggs.

Plains, Georgia: Take an online interactive tour of Jimmy Carter’s hometown

Read more coverage of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

About the Author

AJC Staff
