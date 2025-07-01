Former Democratic House leader readies to run for Georgia attorney general

Bob Trammell, who previously served as the Georgia House Democratic Leader, has taken the first steps toward running for attorney general.

Trammell, 51, is the first Democrat to enter the race. Two Republican state senators — Bill Cowsert of Athens and Brian Strickland of McDonough — are also vying for the position.

The seat is open for 2026 because current Attorney General Chris Carr is seeking the Republican nomination for governor.