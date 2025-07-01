Politics
Former Democratic House leader readies to run for Georgia attorney general

First Democrat to enter the race says he is ‘deeply concerned about protecting our future.’
Bob Trammell, who previously served as the Georgia House Democratic Leader, filed paperwork Tuesday to begin raising money for his campaign for Georgia attorney general. (Bob Andres/AJC 2016)

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

By
30 minutes ago

Bob Trammell, who previously served as the Georgia House Democratic Leader, has taken the first steps toward running for attorney general.

Trammell, 51, is the first Democrat to enter the race. Two Republican state senators — Bill Cowsert of Athens and Brian Strickland of McDonough — are also vying for the position.

The seat is open for 2026 because current Attorney General Chris Carr is seeking the Republican nomination for governor.

Trammell filed paperwork Tuesday to begin raising money for his campaign.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been humbled by the encouragement and candid conversations I’ve had with many of our neighbors about the challenges and opportunities facing the people of our state,” Trammell said in a statement. “Like many Georgians, I’m deeply concerned about protecting our future — for our families, our livelihoods, and our rights.”

Trammell was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 2015, serving portions of Troup, Coweta and Meriwether counties southwest of Atlanta. In 2017, his Democratic colleagues elected him as the House minority leader.

He lost his seat in 2020 after national Republicans spent $1 million to defeat him, eliminating him as one of the last white Democrats representing rural areas.

Trammel is a lawyer and founded his own firm in 2003.

“This is a time for deep and prayerful consideration. As a practicing lawyer, I’ve always believed the most important tool we have is a listening ear, and that principle will guide me during this exploratory process,” he said.

