Former Democratic House leader readies to run for Georgia attorney general

Bob Trammell, who previously served as the Georgia House Democratic Leader, has taken the first steps toward running for attorney general.
Trammell, 51, is the first Democrat to enter the race. Two Republican state senators — Bill Cowsert of Athens and Brian Strickland of McDonough — are also vying for the position.
The seat is open for 2026 because current Attorney General Chris Carr is seeking the Republican nomination for governor.
Trammell filed paperwork Tuesday to begin raising money for his campaign.
“Over the past few months, I’ve been humbled by the encouragement and candid conversations I’ve had with many of our neighbors about the challenges and opportunities facing the people of our state,” Trammell said in a statement. “Like many Georgians, I’m deeply concerned about protecting our future — for our families, our livelihoods, and our rights.”
Trammell was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 2015, serving portions of Troup, Coweta and Meriwether counties southwest of Atlanta. In 2017, his Democratic colleagues elected him as the House minority leader.
He lost his seat in 2020 after national Republicans spent $1 million to defeat him, eliminating him as one of the last white Democrats representing rural areas.
Trammel is a lawyer and founded his own firm in 2003.
“This is a time for deep and prayerful consideration. As a practicing lawyer, I’ve always believed the most important tool we have is a listening ear, and that principle will guide me during this exploratory process,” he said.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Zaire Breedlove
Fundraising deadline puts 2026 hopefuls in Georgia to the test
The second quarter fundraising reports, due in the coming days, are a critical test for Georgia's topline candidates.
‘Politically Georgia’ podcast: Geoff Duncan’s future plans and new laws
The Politically Georgia team talks to the former lieutenant governor about President Donald Trump, the big beautiful bill, and whether he’ll run for office again.
Democrat Jason Esteves posts $1.1M cash haul in bid for governor
The Atlanta Democrat’s campaign said roughly 85% of contributions come from in-state donors, though the full report won’t be disclosed until later this month.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Corporate pullback from LGBTQ groups leaves Atlanta organizations in the lurch
Some Atlanta LGBTQ groups are reevaluating their programming and staffing in light of the reduced support.
Atlanta mayor: Property tax hike needed to keep up with population growth
Andre Dickens said a property tax hike is almost unavoidable, as Atlanta’s leaders work to keep up with population growth that brings increased demand for city services.
GDOT’s roadside helpers return to 24/7 service
The highway helpers who patrol metro Atlanta’s interstates will return to 24/7 service on Tuesday, just in time for the busy holiday weekend.