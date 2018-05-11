Civil war author shows Carter family history of center’s land

Said Davis: “Mr. President, you may have to reorient your perspective.”

Caption The Carter Center's Rose Garden is a meticulous space of plants with more than 40 colorful varieties. Credit: Joey Ivansco/jivansco@ajc.com Credit: Joey Ivansco/jivansco@ajc.com

Sherman’s headquarters were on the grounds but not where Carter thought. The president also was interested in the location of the Augustus Hurt home, used by Sherman during the battle.

State Sen. Jason Carter, D-Candler Park, was in the crowd with his family of history buffs and enjoyed Davis’ presentation.

“Everybody was excited. He showed us exact locations. It was cool,” said the younger Carter.

Davis speaks often for free to various groups, including gatherings at the Atlanta History Center. Gordon Jones, senior military historian, said the Davis book is full of “groundbreaking research” and “speaks to a man driven by a passion for his subject” and not money.

He’s even spoken to a class of architecture students at Georgia Tech. Professor Laura Hollengreen said she found Davis’ book “a treasure trove of information” about the effects of the battles around Atlanta on landscapes and buildings, and invited him to speak.

Caption The Battle of Atlanta cyclorama. Atlanta History Center. Credit: Jim Galloway Credit: Jim Galloway

“His encyclopedic knowledge of the history of the war and the city … makes his work tremendously informative and useful,” she said. “We learned a lot about the history of the part of Atlanta that is now the Georgia Tech campus, which sat right between Union and Confederate front lines.”

His work is inspiring enough, she says, to make the students better architects.

“I’ve been fascinated to learn that the very ground we tread at Tech every day was near the various fortifications,” she said.

After Davis gave his lecture, with slides, to the Carter family, the President asked Amy Carter to make sure Steve and his wife Billie were given barbeque and potato salad. And Davis got a hand-written thank-you from Carter.

