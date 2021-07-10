Five other times the town of Plains turned out to celebrate with the Carters

In Plains, the nonprofit Friends of The Jimmy Carter National Historic Site turned the cartoon message into yard signs and placed them around town. They wanted them up by the time Carter arrived home following a radiation treatment in Atlanta. Read the full story

2016: Carter announced at church that he was cancer free

A year after the get well signs were posted across Plains, Carter went to his church, Maranantha Baptist, to share the news that his cancer was gone. Carter, who taught a weekly Sunday school at the church for years, stood up on this September Sunday to announce the news, which was greeted with loud applause. His response to the applause: “So a lot of people prayed for me,” he said, according to the AJC story. “And I appreciate that.” Read the full story.

2019: Carter returns to Sunday school, and it’s “Breaking News”

Two weeks after fracturing his pelvis in a fall, the former president was ready to return to teaching Sunday school. The church, Maranantha Baptist, posted the update on its website under a heading of “Breaking News.” The notice said: “President Carter WILL BE teaching Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019...We look forward to seeing you here.” The classes led by Carter were popular with visitors to Plains but they also had a steady following from Carter’s fellow church members. His pastor, Tony Lowden, heard from Carter after he left the hospital that he wanted to teach. “President Carter said that it was important to him and I will do whatever I can to support him,” Lowden said at the time. “His goal is to tell everybody about Christ. That is what he is passionate about.” Read the full story.

2020: A COVID-era birthday parade

Many events were disrupted in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jimmy Carter’s 96th birthday in October 2020 was celebrated differently, but it was not overlooked by his neighbors. They organized a parade, which Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn watched from chairs at the end of their driveway. More than 200 cars, peanut wagons and decorated golf carts drove past, and the Carter’s watched, smiled and waved. Read the full story.