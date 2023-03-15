Biden withdraws from Alaskan road deal after pressure from Jimmy Carter

The policy reversal came after Carter took the surprising step last year of filing a legal brief that said a federal appeals court’s ruling that allowed the project to advance was “not only deeply mistaken, it’s dangerous.”

Carter told The New York Times at the time that the project would undermine the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act, the 1980 law he signed shortly after his defeat to Ronald Reagan that he said “may be the most significant domestic achievement of my political life.”

“Our great nation has never before or since preserved so much of America’s natural and cultural heritage on such a remarkable scale,” he told the news outlet.

The former president, who entered home hospice care last month, forged a closer relationship with Biden than many of his other successors in the White House. Biden disclosed at a fundraiser this week that Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy.

Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska, a supporter of the road project, said the Biden administration caved to pressure from “radical Lower 48 environmental interests, not by Alaskans or the Alaska Native people who’ve lived in our state for thousands of years.”

The Atlanta-based Carter Center, founded by the former president to promote his priorities, thanked Haaland for vacating an agreement that “put this ecologically rich area at risk and threatened to undermine ANILCA as a powerful piece of conservation law.”