Carter’s international work brings well wishes from the world

“…Jimmy Carter and the @CarterCenter have done a lot to bridge inequalities of health and build hope. Get well soon sir. #ShareHumanity,” tweeted Patrick Oyulu, a humanitarian worker, from the contested area of Agok in South Sudan.

Carter’s work has taken him to Colombia, the Middle East, and North and South Korea. He has lectured on transparency and reform in China and met with Palestinians in the Middle East. Since 1984, Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter have joined other volunteers to build, renovate and repair 3,943 homes in 14 countries through Habitat for Humanity International’s Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Projects.

Carter was asked to be a member of The Elders, a group of independent global leaders, founded in 2007 by Nelson Mandela, that work for peace and human rights. Other members include fellow Nobel laureate and former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Kofi Annan; and Mary Robinson, former president of Ireland and currently, a UN Special Envoy on Climate Change.

Joseph Warioba, former prime minister of Tanzania and a former member of the East African Court of Justice, has worked with the Carter Center on various election observation projects since 2001. He was impressed by his commitment to human rights and democracy but also his humility.

“I couldn’t believe he had been president of the United States because he is a very humble man,” Warioba said in an interview from Dar es Salaam. “He’s very good to work with and mixes with the people quite easily.”

Gayle knows Carter from when she worked for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and traveled with him when she worked the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

In South Africa, Carter took a firm stand with then-President Thabo Mbeki over his AIDS policies. Mbeki refused to support scientific evidence that the disease was caused by a virus that could be controlled with antiretrovirals.

“Everybody else tiptoed around the issue,” Gayle said. Carter, however, told Mbeki that “he had to face this and get serious about it.”

In an email from Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, Dr. Julien Ake, vice president Global Programs for the Georgia-based global health nonprofit MAP International, said Carter has used his influence to fight Guinea worm disease in that country, which reported its last case in 2006.

In 1995, there were 3,421 cases in 252 Ivoirian villages, according to the Carter Center website. Across the world, the number of victims has dropped from more than 3.5 million in 1986 to fewer than 100 reported cases in 2015.

“It was very important to have President Carter focused on the health concerns of Africa.” Ake wrote. “Under his leadership, Heads of states and regional organization leaders in Africa have placed the issue of Guinea worm as a priority and have taken action to resolve them. The entire world will be free of Guinea worm very soon, and some of the credit for this amazing feat should go to President Carter and the Carter Center.”

Former U.S. Ambassador to Austria Swanee Hunt recently attended the World Summit to End Human Trafficking at the Carter Center. She’s known Carter for more than 20 years and remembers when Carter and his wife Rosalynn traveled to the former Yugoslavia in 1994 in an effort to help end fighting there.

“The man is all over the place, from monitoring elections, to fighting river blindness and Guinea worm disease,” said Hunt, currently the Eleanor Roosevelt Lecturer in Public Policy at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. “What really strikes me is the depth of his commitment. His ministry is not issues specific, it’s justice specific. When he sees injustice and there’s an opportunity to step in, he does.”

His supporters continue to pray for his healing.

Oyulu, who was born in Uganda and lives in New Jersey, has never met Carter but has followed his work around the world.

“People know and appreciate the work he is doing,” Oyulu said in an interview from South Sudan, where he is the communications manager for Africa Humanitarian Action. Some of the issues Carter has tackled may seem small to people who live in the developed world, “but they are so, so big for us. We want to thank him for what’s he’s done. We wish him the best - all the way from Africa.”

One busy 90-year-old. To date in 2015, President Jimmy Carter has:

•Taught Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church 17 times.

•Lectured six times at Emory University.

•Traveled to five nations outside the U.S. and at least 24 cities in the United States.

•In January, he opened “Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease,” a one-year special exhibit at the American Museum of Natural History co-sponsored with The Carter Center, and announced the number of Guinea worm cases in 2014 (126) to media in New York City.

• In February, he make remarks and a presentation at the Musicares event honoring Bob Dylan in Los Angeles, chaired the Carter Center Human Rights Defenders Forum on the rights of women and girls attended by 60-plus scholars, activists, and religious leaders from 20 nations. In Atlanta, attended the Human Rights and Election Standards Conference at The Carter Center, taught at Emory (Ethical Studies—principles and practices of moral leadership), attended the Carter Center Board of Councilors meeting, discussed human trafficking at Clark Atlanta University and went fly fishing in Argentina.

•In March, he spoke at a tribute for the late Rev. Theodore Hesburgh, spoke at the Nobel Peace Prize forum in Minneapolis, took a trip to meet with leaders in the Middle East, published an op-ed in the Washington Post on rebuilding Gaza, and spoke at the University of Florida, Gainesville.

•In April he lectured at Emory on the Carter Center’s work to fight Ebola in Liberia, attended and spoke at an event with Carter Center donors in Atlanta and Plains, visited Wilkes-Barre, Pa., as part of a campaign for the Plains Better Hometown Program, and visited Moscow and Palestine with the Elders.

•In May, he traveled to the Guyana elections as co-leader of the observation mission with The Carter Center. This was the Center’s 100th election observation; he spoke at The World Summit: End Sexual Exploitation 2025 held at The Carter Center.

• In June, he signed a $10 million grant agreement from Sir Emeka Offor to help The Carter Center combat river blindness in Nigeria.

• In July, he embarked on his book tour for “A Full Life,” his 29th book. He did media interviews and signed books in: New York City, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Richmond, Nashville, Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, Denver, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Austin. He also attended the Carter Center Friends of the Inter-American Democratic Charter Meeting in Atlanta, and met with Young African Fellows from Clark-Atlanta University, at The Carter Center.