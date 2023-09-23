Carters surprise Plains with Peanut Festival cameo

21 minutes ago
What is a peanut festival without the Carters?

Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter shocked and surprised their hometown of Plains Saturday by riding through the town’s annual peanut festival.

It is believed to be the first time that President Carter has been seen since in public at least since February, when his family announced that he was entering home hospice.

In May, the family revealed that 95-year-old Rosalynn Carter has dementia.

The appearance was unplanned and captured by Twitter user @erikka2ks08, who attends the Peanut Festival annually.

“Can y’all see who is in this car?” she wrote. “God Bless Former President Jimmy Carter and Former First Lady Carter for making the #plainspeanutfestival parade this year!!! Happy early birthday to him!”

@erikka2ks08 has a knack for capturing the Carters at the festival, as she also did in 2022.

“The Carters made the day for the thousands of attendees at the Plains Peanut Festival,” said Jill Stuckey, superintendent of the National Park Service’s Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in Plains. “What a wonderful surprise for everyone.”

The appearance comes roughly a week before Jimmy Carter marks his 99th birthday on Oct. 1.

The Plains Peanut Festival, now in its 26th year, celebrates the region’s traditional peanut harvest and celebrates the former president and his wife.

Festivities throughout the day include entertainment, historical and educational displays and food vendors. Mr. Peanut officially led the festival parade.

“President and Mrs. Carter care deeply about their hometown and it’s great to see them feeling the love from their neighbors and friends in Plains,” said Paige Alexander, CEO of the Carter Center. “It’s always amazing what they will do for peanuts!”

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

