Carter cancer signs inspire others, become hot item

Jill Stuckey places "Jimmy Carter for Cancer Survivor" signs in downtown Plains on Thursday afternoon August 20, 2015 in advance of the President's return to his hometown. Stuckey printed 500 of the signs after seeing one in a Mike Luckovich cartoon drawn just after Carter announced that he had cancer. Ben Gray / bgray@ajc.com

In Plains, the nonprofit Friends of The Jimmy Carter National Historic Site hatched the idea of making up 500 signs based on the cartoon's slogan and placing them around town. They wanted them up by the time Carter arrived home following a radiation treatment in Atlanta. When the Carters' motorcade arrived late Thursday, the "campaign" signs were visible everywhere and cheered their intended target so much he later phoned Stuckey, also a "Friends" board member, to tell her so.

By then, photos of the yard signs had started showing up on Facebook, CNN and numerous news sites. Soon, hundreds of calls and emails were coming in to people or groups in Plains from Canada, California, Italy and Idaho. Many were big fans of Carter or the frankness and humility with which he was confronting this illness. Others had personal experience with cancer or wanted to support someone who did, yet all the contacts pretty much posed a version of the same question: How can I get one of the signs? Or, in one case, 100 of them.

That prompted Stuckey to run another question by President Carter Friday morning: Would he be OK with them selling the signs, if the money went to a good cause? He agreed and proceeds are earmarked for the “Friends” organization and a cancer organization that’s still being finalized.

Plans call for the signs to sell for $25. As of Friday afternoon, about 50 of the original signs were available at the Plains Historic Inn on Main Street, but only to people who stop by to make their purchase. In the meantime, more copies are being printed and should be available online in a week to ten days at www.friendsofthejimmycarternationalhistoricsite.org.