What President Carter and Rosalynn Carter said at the DNC on Tuesday

Rosalynn Carter: It’s a great pleasure for Jimmy and I to join you in celebrating our next president of the United States, Joe Biden. We’ve known and admired Joe and Jill for many years, and most recently I worked with him on tackling the demands faced by more than 53 million unpaid caregivers in our country who are juggling work and other family responsibilities and putting their own physical and mental health and well-being at risk.

Joe knows well, too well, the sorrows and struggles of being a family care-giver. From Joe’s time as a young widower thrust into single parenthood with a demanding job to he and Jill caring for their own parents and their son Beau at the end of their life. He knows caregiving is hard, even on the good days.