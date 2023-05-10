Midtown shooting: 2nd woman released from Grady, 2 others improving

On Monday, the Northside Medical Midtown building reopened for regular business, but the Laureate office will remained closed through Friday, according to the medical practice’s website.

The shooting injured Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Daniel and Alesha Hollinger, who range in age from 25 to 71. According to police, Glynn was shot in the abdomen, Whitlow was shot in the arm, Daniel was hit multiple times in the abdomen area and Hollinger was shot in the face. One woman was released from the hospital Friday.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

St. Pierre, a wife and mother of two, was a patient at Laureate when she was killed, her family has said. She was employed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“While our grief is unimaginable, our hearts are filled with pride in having known and loved such a special person,” St. Pierre’s obituary states. “Amy dedicated her life to making the world a better place. She was an optimist who believed that everyone deserved the opportunities she was afforded in life, most importantly a safe living environment and access to a good education.”

The funeral will be held Friday at 4 p.m. in the Cherry Logan Emerson Concert Hall of Emory University, which is located in the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts. Seating is limited and attendees are required to make a reservation. Women attending were asked to wear colorful clothes to honor St. Pierre.