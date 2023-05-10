Midtown shooting: 2nd woman released from Grady, 2 others improving

A second woman has been released from Grady Memorial Hospital after last week’s deadly shooting in Midtown, a hospital spokesperson said Wednesday.
Two others remain at Grady but have been moved out of the intensive care unit and are “progressing well,” the hospital said. The May 3 shooting at Northside Medical Midtown killed one woman and injured four others. On Friday, a funeral will be held for 38-year-old Amy St. Pierre.
Investigators believe a patient, later identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, shot the five women inside the waiting room of the Laureate Medical Group office before leading officers on a massive manhunt. Patterson was arrested eight hours later in Cobb County on charges of murder and aggravated assault. He remained Wednesday in the Fulton County jail, where he is being held without bond.
A veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, Patterson was discharged in January. His mother, who has declined to speak with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has said Patterson was having a “mental break” and wanted to be prescribed the anxiety medication Ativan. But his Veterans Affairs medical team declined to give it to him, fearing he could become addicted, according to reporting from The Associated Press.
Patterson waived his first court appearance the morning after his arrest. Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat previously said the suspect has “exercised his right to not say anything” while jailed.
On Monday, the Northside Medical Midtown building reopened for regular business, but the Laureate office will remained closed through Friday, according to the medical practice’s website.
The shooting injured Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Daniel and Alesha Hollinger, who range in age from 25 to 71. According to police, Glynn was shot in the abdomen, Whitlow was shot in the arm, Daniel was hit multiple times in the abdomen area and Hollinger was shot in the face. One woman was released from the hospital Friday.
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
St. Pierre, a wife and mother of two, was a patient at Laureate when she was killed, her family has said. She was employed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“While our grief is unimaginable, our hearts are filled with pride in having known and loved such a special person,” St. Pierre’s obituary states. “Amy dedicated her life to making the world a better place. She was an optimist who believed that everyone deserved the opportunities she was afforded in life, most importantly a safe living environment and access to a good education.”
The funeral will be held Friday at 4 p.m. in the Cherry Logan Emerson Concert Hall of Emory University, which is located in the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts. Seating is limited and attendees are required to make a reservation. Women attending were asked to wear colorful clothes to honor St. Pierre.
About the Author
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com