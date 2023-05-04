Mother of Midtown shooting suspect says he had ‘mental break,’ wanted Ativan

Deion Patterson, who was discharged from the U.S. Coast Guard in January, wanted to be prescribed the anxiety medication Ativan, his mother said in an interview with The Associated Press. But his Veterans Affairs medical team declined to give it to him, fearing he could become addicted, according to the report.

On Wednesday afternoon, Minyone Patterson went with her son to an appointment at the Northside Hospital Midtown medical office building. That’s when investigators say the 24-year-old opened fire before leading various law enforcement agencies on an eight-hour manhunt that ended in Cobb County.