How to help the victims of the Northside Medical Midtown shooting

A veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, Patterson was discharged in January. His mother, who has declined to speak with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has said Patterson was having a “mental break” and wanted to be prescribed the anxiety medication Ativan, The Associated Press reported. But his Veterans Affairs medical team declined to give it to him, fearing he could become addicted, according to the report.

Patterson waived his first court appearance the morning after his arrest. Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat previously said the suspect has “exercised his right to not say anything” while jailed.

On Monday, the building reopened while the Laureate office remained closed Tuesday, according to the medical practice’s website.

Northside Hospital said those returning to the Midtown building Monday were met with additional security guards, along with counselors and spiritual leaders. The hospital foundation thanked those that responded to the shooting.

We are incredibly grateful for the quick and courageous response of Atlanta-area law enforcement,” the foundation posted online. “Northside also thanks our colleagues at Grady Memorial Hospital for the care being provided to the victims. Their actions brought comfort and safety to our patients and staff at Northside Medical Midtown.”

The shooting injured Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Daniel and Alesha Hollinger, who range in age from 25 to 71. According to police, Glynn was shot in the abdomen, Whitlow was shot in the arm, Daniel was hit multiple times in the abdomen area and Hollinger was shot in the face. One woman was released from the hospital Friday.