WATCH | Sandy Springs police arrest kidnapping suspect at hiking trail

Sandy Springs police released video footage Monday of a dramatic arrest at a popular hiking destination after a kidnapping suspect and victim were located by license plate readers.

The rescue took place Wednesday afternoon after officers were alerted of a suspected kidnapping in another jurisdiction when the car involved was detected by license plate-reading devices in Sandy Springs, police said. The devices pointed officers to the parking lot for the East Palisades Trail, part of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

The protected area along the Chattahoochee is located inside I-285, just west of the junction with I-75. Video footage from the arresting officer’s dashboard camera shows the patrol car speeding into rough dirt parking lot by the East Palisades trailhead and blocking in a dark hatchback.

Additional footage from the officer’s body-worn camera shows him putting the suspect, a man wearing a red button-up shirt, in handcuffs on the ground. The man can be heard calmly asking, “I just want to know what’s going on, please?”

The officer instead asks an unseen woman in the car if she’s OK. The woman can be heard responding “no” in a trembling voice.

The woman continues to speak inaudibly and the officer responds, “You’re going to be fine. You’ll be just fine.”

No further details have been released about the incident, and police have not responded to requests for more information.

