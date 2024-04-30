Man charged with murder in triple shooting at Lilburn Ethiopian food mart

BreakingNews
A woman was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Lilburn, according to police.

A man accused of killing a woman, injuring another man and then turning the gun on himself in a triple shooting has been charged with murder, Lilburn police said Tuesday.

Investigators believe Teodros Shibeshi, 62, shot two employees inside the Tana Food Mart on Lawrenceville Highway before shooting himself at around 6 p.m. Saturday, Capt. Scott Bennett said.

It was the first homicide of the year for the city of Lilburn, according to police.

A 57-year-old woman, Tigist Lulesegd, died at the scene and the two men were taken to Northside Hospital Gwinnett for treatment of gunshot wounds, Bennett said. The woman’s 62-year-old family friend, who worked at her store, was shot in the leg, police said.

Investigators initially believed Shibeshi was the woman’s ex-husband. But a relative later confirmed the alleged shooter was Lulesegd’s former brother-in-law, Bennett said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Shibeshi was in police custody, charged with murder and aggravated assault. He was expected to be released from the hospital later Tuesday and booked into the Gwinnett County jail, police said.

No motive was released by police, but investigators said late Saturday the shooting was an act of domestic violence and the public was not in danger.

Tana Food Mart, located at 4485 Lawrenceville Highway, is an Ethiopian convenience store, according to the company website.

