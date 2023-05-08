5 days after deadly shooting, many offices reopen in Northside Medical Midtown

Northside said its spiritual health team has been onsite at Grady Memorial Hospital to provide comfort and counseling to the victims’ families.

On Friday, Grady Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Jansen said two of the victims remained in critical condition. But doctors have been pleased with the progress all four had made since arriving minutes after the shooting.

“This is great news,” he said. “When you have this type of trauma, it doesn’t always go this well.”

Hospital officials have not released the victims’ names, but arrest warrants identified those injured as Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Daniel and Alesha Hollinger. They range in age from 25 to 71.

According to police, Glynn was shot in the abdomen, Whitlow was shot in the arm, Daniel was hit multiple times in the abdomen area and Hollinger was shot in the face.

While their physical wounds heal, Jansen said the victims must also deal with the emotional trauma they are experiencing following such a horrifying ordeal.

“The post-traumatic stress is real and it’s going to impact all of them and we know that,” Jansen said. “Every one of them knows what happened. They know it and their families know it.”

Funeral plans were pending Monday for Amy St. Pierre, who was killed in last week’s shooting.

